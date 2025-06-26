Thus Burns the Dawn in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials

Thus Burns the Dawn is a 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail featured in the first phase of version 3.4. It's Phainon's signature option, boasting a powerful passive that increases the wearer's SPD and bolsters their damage output. As such, players would want to invest in the LC to achieve the best build for the 5-star unit.

They must level up the signature option to increase its base attribute, on which the equipper's damage output will scale. This article further discusses the unique effect, stats, and ascension requirements of Thus Burns the Dawn in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Thus Burns the Dawn unique effect and stats

Thus Burns the Dawn can be obtained during the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update. The Light Cone offers the following stats at max level:

HP: 952

952 DEF: 687

687 ATK: 396

Thus Burns the Dawn Light Cone in HSR grants the following unique effect to the equipping character:

“The wearer's base SPD increases by 12. When the wearer deals DMG, ignores 18% of the target's DEF. After the wearer uses Ultimate, obtains "Blazing Sun," which is removed at the start of their turn. While "Blazing Sun" is in possession, increases the wearer's DMG dealt by 60%.”

Honkai Star Rail Thus Burns the Dawn ascension materials

Thus Burns the Dawn ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Ascending Thus Burns the Dawn to max level will boost its overall stats. The wielder will benefit from the increased attributes. Here are the materials you need to gather to ascend Phanon’s signature Light Cone in HSR:

Ethereal Omen x20

Echoing Wail x20

Eternal Lament x14

Borisin Teeth x4

Lupitoxin Sawteeth x12

Moon Rage Fang x15

385,000 Credit

Ethereal Omen/ Echoing Wail and Eternal Lament

The Ethereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal Lament are different rarities of the same ascension material. They are dropped primarily from the Black Tide Creatures scattered across Amphoreus. You can also obtain the materials from the Divergent Universe. Crafting via Omni-Synthesizer is another option for gathering Eternal Lament and its lower variants.

Borisin Teeth/ Lupitoxin Sawteeth/ Moon Rage Fang

You can obtain different rarities of Moon Rage Fang from the Bud of Destruction Crimson Calyx in Scalegorge Waterscape. To initiate the challenge, you have to spend Trailblaze Power.

