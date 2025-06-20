Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has conducted the official Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, revealing its plans for the major update on June 2, 2025. Based on the information shared by the telecast host, the patch will bring Phainon, alongside multiple rerun characters. However, the Fate collaboration will be the highlight of version 3.4, as it will introduce Saber and Archer to the playable roster.

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release schedule and presents a countdown timer to track the patch's launch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release schedule and countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 is scheduled to release globally on July 2, 2025. The patch will usher in plenty of new content, including Phainon’s banner and the highly anticipated Fate collab event. That said, the timing of the update may vary for players from different regions based on their time zones, since all servers operate simultaneously during a major launch.

To avoid confusion, we have listed below the HSR 3.4 release schedule across major regions:

America (July 1, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 2, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 2, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Check out the countdown below to track the time until the update releases globally:

What’s new in version 3.4?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream has disclosed everything the update has in store. The following list further outlines the upcoming content:

Phainon will become a playable 5-star character in version 3.4.

will become a playable 5-star character in version 3.4. The patch features the Fate collaboration, which will introduce Saber and Archer in the game. Players can obtain Archer for free.

and in the game. Players can obtain Archer for free. There will be six rerun characters, including Tribbie and Sunday , in the upcoming banners.

and , in the upcoming banners. The patch will feature limited events, with the highlight being the Fate collaboration.

The "For the Sun is Set to Die" Trailblaze Mission will further the game's narrative and introduce a new region called Idis Elysiae .

will further the game's narrative and introduce a new region called . Kafka, Blade, Silver Wolf, and Jingliu will receive massive buffs, which will help them shine during combat.

will receive massive buffs, which will help them shine during combat. A new Firefly skin will be available for purchase. Players can obtain it from the in-game shop in exchange for Oneiric Shards.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.