Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release date, time, and countdown

By Akash Paul
Published Jun 20, 2025 14:55 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 key artwork
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release details (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has conducted the official Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, revealing its plans for the major update on June 2, 2025. Based on the information shared by the telecast host, the patch will bring Phainon, alongside multiple rerun characters. However, the Fate collaboration will be the highlight of version 3.4, as it will introduce Saber and Archer to the playable roster.

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release schedule and presents a countdown timer to track the patch's launch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 release schedule and countdown

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 is scheduled to release globally on July 2, 2025. The patch will usher in plenty of new content, including Phainon’s banner and the highly anticipated Fate collab event. That said, the timing of the update may vary for players from different regions based on their time zones, since all servers operate simultaneously during a major launch.

To avoid confusion, we have listed below the HSR 3.4 release schedule across major regions:

America (July 1, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 2, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 2, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Check out the countdown below to track the time until the update releases globally:

What’s new in version 3.4?

youtube-cover

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream has disclosed everything the update has in store. The following list further outlines the upcoming content:

  • Phainon will become a playable 5-star character in version 3.4.
  • The patch features the Fate collaboration, which will introduce Saber and Archer in the game. Players can obtain Archer for free.
  • There will be six rerun characters, including Tribbie and Sunday, in the upcoming banners.
  • The patch will feature limited events, with the highlight being the Fate collaboration.
  • The "For the Sun is Set to Die" Trailblaze Mission will further the game's narrative and introduce a new region called Idis Elysiae.
  • Kafka, Blade, Silver Wolf, and Jingliu will receive massive buffs, which will help them shine during combat.
  • A new Firefly skin will be available for purchase. Players can obtain it from the in-game shop in exchange for Oneiric Shards.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

