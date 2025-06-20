Honkai Star Rail 3.4 banners order and schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream officially concluded on June 20, 2025, revealing the banners from the upcoming patch. It appears that Phainon will be the only new 5-star unit arriving in the update, while the other warps will feature reruns. The telecast has also shed light on the Fate collaboration event, which will introduce Archer and Saber to the playable roster.
They will arrive a few days after the major update and will remain in the game for some time. This article details the banner order and schedule from Honkai Star Rail 3.4.
All Honkai Star Rail 3.4 banners
Phase 1 - Phainon, Trbbie, Sunday, and Sparkles
Phainon is the only new 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 3.4, if you exclude the collaboration. The official drip marketing campaign has confirmed that he will join the Physical roster by treading on the Destruction Path. Since he is featured in the first half of the patch, his banner should go live with the patch on July 2, 2025.
Phase 1 will also bring Tribbie, Sunday, and Sparkles to the limited-time event warp. The following list further summarizes all the characters that players can summon right away after updating their game to the new version:
- Phainon (5-star)- Physical, Destruction Path
- Tribbie (5-star)- Quantum, Harmony Path
- Sparkles (5-star)- Quantum, Harmony Path
- Sunday (5-star)- Imaginary, Harmony Path
- Tingyun (4-star)- Lightning, Harmony Path
- March 7th (4-star)- Ice, Destruction Path
- Yukong (4-star)- Imaginary, Harmony Path
Here are the 5-star Light Cones featured in the first phase of the patch:
- Thus Burns the Dawn (Phainon’s signature option)
- If Time Were a Flower
- A Grounded Ascent
- Earthly Escapade
Phase 2 - Firefly, Jingliu, and Blade
The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream has indicated that the second phase of the update is reserved for rerun characters. Firefly, Blade, and Jingliu will be available for summoning. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date for their arrival.
Listed below are the characters obtainable in Phase 2:
- Firefly (5-star)- Fire, Destruction Path
- Jingliu (5-star)- Wind, Destruction Path
- Blade (5-star)- Ice, Destruction Path
- Hanya (4-star)- Physical, Harmony Path
- Lynx (4-star)- Quantum, Abundance Path
- Luka (4-star)- Physical, Nihility Path
Here are the 5-star Light Cones from the second phase:
- Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest
- I Shall Be My Own Sword
- THe Unreachable Side
Collaboration Warp - Saber and Archer
Players have been waiting for the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration for quite some time now. The corresponding event banner will feature Saber and Archer as 5-star units. The collaboration begins on July 11, 2025.
Here are more details about the Fate characters:
- Saber (5-star)- Wind, Destruction Path
- Archer (5-star)- Quantum, The Hunt Path
Listed below are their signature Light Cones:
- A Thankless Coronation (Saber’s signature pick)
- The Hell Where Ideals Burn (Archer’s signature pick)
