Honkai Star Rail Phainon release date, Path, and element revealed

Phainon in Honkai Star Rail is a highly anticipated character, and he has officially received a release date. With the recent drip marketing campaign, HoYoverse has confirmed his debut in the version 3.4 update, which launches globally on July 2, 2025. The announcement further revealed his character type, Path, and other details.

He is among the few characters from Amphoreus yet to become playable, and fans will want to summon him. This article will further discuss Phainon’s release window in HSR and everything revealed via his drip marketing.

Honkai Star Rail Phainon release date and time

Phainon’s drip marketing in Honkai Star Rail has confirmed that he is a 5-star character from version 3.4. His banner is scheduled to arrive in the first phase of the update, which releases on July 2, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The date and time may vary based on the player's location.

For instance, servers in America will see Phainon’s debut on July 1, 2025. If the time zone differences are confusing for players, they can use the following list to track his banner release for major regions:

America (July 1, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 2, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 2, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail PhainonPath, element, and background

HoYoverse will officially disclose Phainon’s kit in the version 3.4 livestream event, given that he is the featured 5-star character. That said, his Path and element have been disclosed by the officials via the drip marketing campaign. Here are the details:

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Element: Physical

Physical Path: Destruction

Here’s how Phainon has introduced himself in the official announcement:

"I'm Phainon of Aedes Elysiae. Greetings. As fellow outlanders in Okhema, our meeting is surely fate's design. Come. Maybe we'll even have a chance to fight alongside each other in the future."

He is one of the Chrysos Heirs from Amphoreus who carries the Coreflame of “Worldbearing.” Hence, he must memorize the worldly ideals, take charge of people’s fate, and guide them to the new world.

