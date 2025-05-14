Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab release date: All you need to know

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab release date, along with its featured characters. It seems the event will officially commence on July 11, 2025, a few days after the version 3.4 update goes live. Players have been waiting for the collaboration for quite some time now, as it will introduce Saber (Artoria Pendragon) and Archer (EMIYA) to the playable roster.

Both the Fate characters will boast a 5-star rarity. However, Trailblazers will be able to obtain one of them for free. This article further discusses everything there is to know about the HSR x Fate collab.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Collab release date and time

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event, titled “Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail,” is officially scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, at 12 pm (server time). Since HoYoverse didn’t specify a particular time zone, the launch timing will vary for different regions. Rest assured, the associated event and banners will be available a few days after the version 3.4 update releases globally.

The officials have also specified that the collaboration warp will be available over a long period of time, meaning it can span over multiple patches.

All you need to know about Honkai Star Rail x Fate Collab

For starters, the upcoming collaboration will introduce Archer and Saber in Honkai Star Rail. They will be available on a special Warp and will not coincide with the usual limited-time banner. Moreover, the pull count will be calculated independently. Hence, Trailblazers must build pity from scratch to guarantee the drop rates for the special 5-star units.

The drip marketing campaign has officially confirmed Fate characters' elements and Paths. Archer will be the first male character from the Quantum element. He hails from the Hunt path, which is saturated with DPS, capable of unleashing single-target nukes.

Trailblazers can expect to claim a copy of Archer for free once the banners go live and can further obtain his Eidolons by spending Star Rail Special Passes on his Warp. Saber, on the other hand, will be exclusive to the banner. She will join the Wind roster, treading on the Destruction Path.

A preview shared by HoYoverse showcased Saber’s Ultimate animation, where she could be seen slamming her weapon, Excalibur, creating a giant fire whirl. The developers have yet to announce their exact kit. Perhaps they will unveil the official gameplay of Artoria Pendragon and EMIYA in the upcoming livestream.

The collaboration will also feature a Fate/Stay Night event. Trailblazers will be tasked to summon Heroic Spirits, use Command Seals, and wield Noble Phantasms to win strategic battles.

