Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab Archer: Path, element, and release date

Alongside the official Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab reveal, the developers recently announced Archer’s Path, Element, release date, and more. Players were eagerly waiting for the event after the collab was revealed last year, and now they know exactly when it'll be released. Moreover, apart from Archer being a playable unit, he will be given away for free.

This article discusses Archer’s playable Path, Element, and release date of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab: Exploring Archer’s playable Path, Element, and release date

According to the official announcement, Archer is set to debut along with the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event. Like Saber, this collab character is also a 5-star. As the Fate collaboration event will commence on July 11, Archer will be released on the same day.

Additionally, once the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab event drops, players who log into the game to enjoy the brand-new content will be able to get a free copy of Archer. This is a great opportunity for newcomers to grab a free 5-star.

Even if Trailblazers don’t log into the game for a while after the collab’s release, they will still be able to get the character, as everyone can claim the free copy of Archer until HSR version 3.6 ends. If the devs follow the usual 21-day banner cycle, version 3.6 is expected to end around November 2025.

As for Archer’s Path, it is The Hunt, meaning he will excel in single-target damage. Upon release, he will join the Quantum character roster as he utilizes the same Element.

Here's what you need to know about Archer as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail:

Archer (5-star) – The Hunt Path, Quantum

