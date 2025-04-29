Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction (Structural Rules) teams guide

One of the end-game activities that Honkai Star Rail features, Pure Fiction, was recently refreshed. With the refresh, the activity brought in various sets of new challenges that players can participate in and complete. Each stage now features new enemy lineups and buffs that Trailblazers can select right before starting a challenge.

Ad

Since the enemy lineup is new, players might wonder which teams are effective in the new Pure Fiction. This article lists several compositions that will help players complete the Structural Rules challenge in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

What are the best teams for Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 Pure Fiction, Structural Rules?

All Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction stage buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like most Pure Fiction resets in Honkai Star Rail, Structural Rules feature a total of three stage buffs that players can equip:

Ad

Trending

Hollow Hope: When Surging Grit starts, the enemies will receive 30% extra Break damage. Additionally, when allied characters break the adversary’s Weakness, their action gets advanced by 12%.

When Surging Grit starts, the enemies will receive 30% extra Break damage. Additionally, when allied characters break the adversary’s Weakness, their action gets advanced by 12%. Empty Air: While Surging Grit is active, characters won't consume Skill Points even when triggering Skill. When they use their Skill or Ultimate, the character receives a stack of “Feverish Surge.” Every stack of this effect will simultaneously boost the character’s Ultimate damage and SPD.

While Surging Grit is active, characters won't consume Skill Points even when triggering Skill. When they use their Skill or Ultimate, the character receives a stack of “Feverish Surge.” Every stack of this effect will simultaneously boost the character’s Ultimate damage and SPD. Hierophany: When a character triggers their Skill during Surging Grit, they consume 20% of their max HP. After the character uses their Skill, they get the lost HP back.

Ad

Here are some team compositions that will help you clear Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure fiction, named Structural Rules:

Castorice, Remembrance Trailblazer, Ruan Mei/Tribbie, Gallagher/Luocha

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

This Castorice Hypercarry team is exceptionally strong in this Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction challenge. Since the enemies are weak to the Quantum Element, Castorice can be extremely effective. Alongside this Remembrance unit, we have placed Remembrance Trailblazer to boost her outgoing damage.

Ad

Moreover, depending on which character you have, you can pair either Tribbie or Ruan Mei with Castorice. Both Harmony units have good synergy with her. Lastly, Gallagher and Luocha will heal their allies to ensure their safety.

If you use this team composition, make sure to select the “Hierophany” stage buff.

Firefly/Rappa, Ruan Mei, Harmony Trailblazer/Fugue, Lingsha/Gallagher

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Since one of the stage buffs, “Hollow Hopes,” can boost a team’s Weakness Break damage by a substantial amount, this team can be extremely effective in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction, Structural Rules. Although most characters in the activity are not weak against Fire, Firefly can place Fire Weakness on them.

Ad

Besides that, you can use Rappa since she weilds the Imaginary Element. Ruan Mei, Harmony Trailblazer, and Fugue are also good supports for the DPS unit. Like most Break Effect teams, you can use either Lingsha or Gallagher as the healer, depending on what character you have added to your collection.

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

The Herta, Jade, Sunday, Aventurine

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Another team that you can use in this Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction is The Herta and Jade dual DPS composition. The Herta can deal a decent amount of damage, while Jade can mark her as the Debt Collector to launch follow-up attacks.

Ad

Moreover, you can pair the two DPS units with Sunday to boost the main DPS unit, in this case The Herta’s damage by a significant amount. Moreover, Aventurine will shield his allies to make them take less damage from enemy hits.

If you decide to use this composition, make sure to choose the “Empty Air” stage buff.

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.