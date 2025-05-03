Honkai Star Rail is finally getting a Quantum male character, but there's a catch

HoYoverse has officially revealed the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters, following a successful concert livestream. The special collaboration will, in fact, introduce Saber and Archer to the playable roster. The latter hails from The Hunt Path and will be the first Quantum male character that players can obtain in the game, but there's a catch.

Ad

HoYoverse will offer a free copy of the 5-star unit to commemorate the collaboration. However, Trailblazers will have a single opportunity to recruit EMIYA from the Fate collab, as he may not get a rerun banner. This article will further explore the first Quantum male character in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail’s first Quantum male character may not return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The recent Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab announcements have created a buzz in the community. While some players were aware of the characters based on leaks and easter eggs, Trailblazers were waiting for some official confirmations. With HoYoverse revealing Saber and Archer, fans are deciding who to summon for.

In that regard, Archer, the first Quantum male character in the game, will be obtainable for free. If fans wish to increase EMIYA's Eidolons, they can do so by spending Star Rail Special Passes on his banner, which will be available for a limited time. However, the collaboration could be the only opportunity to get the character, as he may not return ever again once the event ends.

Ad

Also read: HSR leaks hint at Silver Wolf buffs coming in 3.4

The same applies to Saber, who will only be accessible from the HSR x Fate banner. It seems the event will be conducted in version 3.4. There could be other featured characters as well during the update. Perhaps Phainon will debut in the patch to compete against the Fate characters.

Regardless, players are excited about getting the first Quantum male character for free. The recent leaks claim that he will burn through skill points to nuke enemies. He should be powerful enough to stand out, considering most Quantum units excel at their respective roles.

Ad

When is Archer coming to Honkai Star Rail?

Archer will be available during the Honkai Star Rail × Fate collab, which launches on July 11, 2025. Trailblazers can log in to the game any time before version 3.6 ends to claim the free copy of EMIYA. Additionally, they can use the Star Rail Special Passes to obtain his Eidolons or pull for Saber from the collaboration event.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.