Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

HoYoverse has revealed what new things will be coming to the game in the recent Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream. The upcoming update is set to continue the ongoing Amphoreus storyline, with another chapter being made available. Additionally, Phainon will also become playable in the 3.4 patch. Honkai Star Rail's next patch is set to release on July 2, 2025.

This article will provide you with a summary, tying up all the important details from the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Livestream Overview

New Characters

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Three new characters will make their way to the game in version 3.4. Phainon will take the centre stage as the Chrysos Heir, who will become playable. Given Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 is also set to feature the Fate Collab, Saber (Artoria Pendragon) and Archer (Emiya) will also debut as collaboration characters.

New Lightcones

Four new Lightcones will be made available as announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream.

Thus Burns the Dawn

The Story's Next Page

A Thankless Coronation

A Hell Where Ideals Burn

New Banners

The following characters will get their banners during version 3.4 of the game:

Phase 1

Phainon, Sunday, Tribbie, Sparkle

4-stars: Tingyun, March 7th, Yukong

Phase 2

Firefly, Jingliu, Blade

Hanya, Luka, Lynx

Kafka and Silver Wolf's banners will also be available during version 3.4.

Fate Collab

Saber

Archer

The Fate collab banners will be available from July 11 and will last till the end of version 3.6.

Events

There won't be many regular events in version 3.4 of Honkai Star Rail, as the Fate collaboration will be the main focus of the update. Origami Bird Clash, one of the older events, will make a comeback, allowing you to earn various rewards.

New Story and Region

Collaboration with Fate Stay/ Night UBW is coming (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.4 will feature the next chapter of the main story titled, For the Sun is Set to Die. Besides that, the Fate Stay/ Night: Unlimited Blade Works x Honkai Star Rail collaboration will also become available during version 3.4, starting from July 11, 2025.

The new region, Idis Elysiae, will also become available after the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update goes live.

Quality-of-life updates

During the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, it was announced that the game will finally give you the option to skip segments of the story dialogs, allowing you to progress smoothly.

Besides that, four old friends will receive buffs that aim to bring them on par with the meta characters for endgame content:

Kafka

Blade

Silver Wolf

Jingliu

You can switch between the enhanced and non-enhanced states at will, as was stated during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livesream.

New character outfits

Firefly's uniforms (Image via HoYoverse)

Firefly will receive a new outfit, Spring Missive, that will see her donning a school uniform. You can purchase this in the shop in exchange for the Oneiric Shards.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes

Version 3.4 Special Program introduced three new redemption codes:

FTJ6CVTULSXP: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits ZS36CVBUMTZB: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide DTJ7CVACLBGF: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

These Honkai Star Rail redemption codes will be available for a limited time and will expire on June 21 at 23:59 (UTC+8). It is advised that you redeem that as soon as possible so that you do not miss out on any rewards.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay/ Night: UBW

Fate x HSR event (Image via HoYoverse)

A Holy Grail war is set to kick off in Penacony, as Masters and Servants are gearing up to participate in the all-out battle to win the Grail's favor. This event will begin on July 11, 2025

Here is a list of every character announced in the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream who will take part in the Holy Grail War.

Trailblazer

Robin

Aventurine

Boothill

Cú Chulainn (Lancer)

Artoria Pendragon (Saber)

Emiya (Archer)

Saber and Archer will become playable, with the latter being given away as a free collaboration reward. Both of them will also receive their own banners, in case you want to pull more copies. The Wrought Iron Hero and the King of Knights also retain their iconic Noble Phantasms, Unlimited Blade Works and Excalibur, respectively, as their Ultimates.

Archer's Lightcone will also be given away for free if you use 200 Special Star Rail Passes on any banner during version 3.4. As announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, the collaboration will start on July 11, 2025, and will last till the end of version 3.6.

