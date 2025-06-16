Honkai Star Rail announces 3.4 character buffs, dialogue skip option, and more features

The Honkai Star Rail developers announced the upcoming QoL features that they are planning to release throughout the next few updates in their most recent Developer Radio blog. Some of the features are scheduled to debut in the upcoming version 3.4, and the devs have provided players with information on how they will work. Additionally, they revealed several other QoL features that will help players enjoy the game.

This article takes a look at the upcoming Quality of Life features that the developers of Honkai Star Rail will be implementing in the game in future patches.

HoYoverse announces upcoming QoL features scheduled for future Honkai Star Rail patches

As mentioned previously, in the recent Developer Radio blog post, HoYoverse revealed some of the QoL features they have planned to implement in future patches, along with a unique feature related to the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 character buffs. While some of these features will be released sooner than the others, players are quite excited about them, as each will make their experience smoother.

These upcoming features are as follows:

Version 3.4 character buffs Story/dialogue skip button and summary Story recap New companion: Scholar Wubbie

When the character buffs in version 3.4 become available, the enhanced variant of the units will automatically be activated. However, players who want to revert to the old version of the buffed characters will be able to do so with the help of a feature that the developers will add when the patch debuts globally.

When the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 commences, players will receive a button to skip the story. Right after players click on the skip button, the dialogue they are currently watching will immediately be skipped. Besides that, players will be able to see all the major characters who appeared in the dialogue alongside their summaries.

Enhancing the players’ experience, the developers will add the Story recap feature when the version 3.6 update launches. Using this particular feature, players will be able to re-experience completed missions or cutscenes.

Lastly, the developers have planned to introduce a new companion to the players named Scholar Wubbie on HoYoLAB. When utilizing this feature, the companion will check the player’s account and help them out with the best possible build of a certain character using all the gear they have. Besides that, it will also help you build the optimal team compositions.

