Honkai Star Rail: All Jingliu buffs leaked

HoYoverse has some exciting plans for the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 updates, including buffing the existing roster. Popular characters like Jingliu have been overshadowed shortly after launch so they could use the enhancements to become a viable option for combat. While the officials have yet to disclose her kit changes, credible third-party sources like HomDGCat disclosed the details from the test servers.

This article further discusses the latest Jingliu buffs in Honkai Star Rail based on the leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 3.4 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Jingliu buffs in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks

Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu was a powerful DPS at launch. However, her combat potential fell short when HoYoverse introduced other hypercarry units. Hopefully, the upcoming buffs will help her regain the lost glory.

Jingliu’s talent, in particular, is getting a massive overhaul, per the leaks from HomDGCat. All of her supposed changes are further discussed in the list below:

All of Jingliu’s abilities will deal damage based on her max HP instead of ATK.

Jingliu will gain an additional Syzygy stack after entering the Spectral Transmigration state. This will allow her to use the "Moon On Glacial River" skill three times by default.

She can obtain a total of four Syzygy stacks.

During the Spectral Transmigration state, she will no longer gain the bonus ATK from Moonlight stacks. Instead, it will increase her CRIT DMG by 44% up to five times.

Jingliu can also gain a Syzygy stack after allies receive DMG or consume HP a total of 20 times.

Her Sword Champion trace will regenerate an additional 15 Energy after using Transcendent Flash.

Also read: Phainon ascension and trace materials leaked

If these buffs head to the final version, players might have to switch Jingliu’s artifacts to get better results. The changes will also increase her overall damage output. She can use the extra Syzygy stacks to maintain the Spectral Transmigration for a long duration.

