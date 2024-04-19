How to play Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, stats priority, and more

Jingliu’s first rerun banner has made its debut with the launch of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1. She was initially released during the first phase of version 1.4 and has since reigned supreme as one of the top DPS units. She specializes in dealing damage to adjacent enemies as she treads on the Destruction Path. Fans who missed out on her previously now have a chance to summon her until the 2.1 update ends and may be curious about how to play Jingliu.

This article discusses Jingliu’s play style, best-suited team compositions, and what stats players should prioritize when building her.

A decoded guide on how to play Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu while fighting (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is a Path of Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail and her abilities specialize in dealing significant amounts of damage to the adversaries. Her play style allows her to be placed in numerous hypercarry team compositions.

At the start of the fight, use Jingliu’s abilities to acquire Syzygy. After obtaining two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, enhancing her outgoing damage. Try to maintain the Spectral Transmigration state as it runs out after using Jingliu’s Skill two times.

Best Jingliu teams in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu, Sparkle, Pela, Huohuo

Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition is one of the best teams suited for Jingliu. She is the main DPS of this team, dealing an exceptional amount of Ice damage to the adversaries. Both Pela and Sparkle assist her while she is busy fighting.

The latter buffs Jingliu’s CRIT DMG, while the former renders the opponents vulnerable by placing debuffs on them. Meanwhile, Huohuo heals all allies who suffer a hit from the opponents.

Read more: Honkai Star Rail Sparkle teams guide.

Jingliu, Blade, Ruan Mei, Luocha

In this team composition, Both Jingliu and Blade work together and deal colossal amounts of damage and vaporize the opponents. While both are busy fighting, Ruan Mei buffs their attack, enhancing their damage, and Luocha utilizes his abilities to ensure his party members’ survival.

Jingliu, Tingyun, Yukong, Lynx

This team composition is constructed for the free-to-play players. Jingliu is the primary DPS character who deals exceptional amounts of Ice damage. While she is fighting, both Tingyun and Yukong amplify her outgoing damage with their buffs. Lynx, on the other hand, stays in the back lines and supports her teammates by healing them.

How to get Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 2.1?

Jingliu is a gacha character, hence, she is locked behind the title’s Warp banners. You will need to spend Star Rail Special Passes and roll at least 90 times on the “Gentle Eclipse of the Moon” banner. Keep in mind that rolling the banner 90 times does not guarantee you Jingliu, since you must also win the 50/50.

Jingliu’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu’s Trace tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Basic ATK: (Lucent Moonglow): Jingliu unleashes an attack that deals Ice damage to a single adversary.

Jingliu unleashes an attack that deals Ice damage to a single adversary. Skill: (Transcendent Flash): Jingliu acquires a stack of Syzygy and deals Ice damage to an opponent.

Jingliu acquires a stack of Syzygy and deals Ice damage to an opponent. Enhanced Skill: (Moon On Glacial River): Jingliu consumes a stack of Syzygy and deals Ice damage to three adjacent enemies. This Skill does not consume Skill Points (SP).

Jingliu consumes a stack of Syzygy and deals Ice damage to three adjacent enemies. This Skill does not consume Skill Points (SP). Ultimate: (Florephemeral Dreamflux): Upon activation, Jingliu unleashes an attack on adjacent enemies, dealing Ice damage. After the attack ends, she acquires a stack of Syzygy.

Upon activation, Jingliu unleashes an attack on adjacent enemies, dealing Ice damage. After the attack ends, she acquires a stack of Syzygy. Passive Talent: (Crescent Transmigration): After acquiring two stacks of Syzygy, Jingliu enters the Spectral Transmigration State. While in the state, Jingliu’s CRIT Rate increases and her skill becomes enhanced.

After acquiring two stacks of Syzygy, Jingliu enters the Spectral Transmigration State. While in the state, Jingliu’s CRIT Rate increases and her skill becomes enhanced. When she attacks the adversaries while in this state, Jingliu consumes 4% of each ally’s HP to enhance her ATK. Jingliu will leave the Spectral Transmigration State once she has used up all of her Syzygy stacks.

Technique: (Shine of Truth): Upon activation, Jingliu forms a dimensional 20 seconds that freezes any opponents in it. When entering battle, Jingliu acquires 15 Energy and a stack of Syzygy.

Jingliu’s Eidolon levels in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu’s Eidolon levels in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate: Jingliu’s CRIT DMG increases for a turn when utilizing her Enhanced Skill or Ultimate. If a single target is hit, they will be inflicted with additional damage.

Jingliu’s CRIT DMG increases for a turn when utilizing her Enhanced Skill or Ultimate. If a single target is hit, they will be inflicted with additional damage. Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper: Boosts damage of the Enhanced Skill by 80% after Jingliu uses her Ultimate.

Boosts damage of the Enhanced Skill by 80% after Jingliu uses her Ultimate. Halfmoon Gapes Mercurial Haze: Boosts Jingliu’s Ultimate and Passive talent level by two, up to a max level of 15.

Boosts Jingliu’s Ultimate and Passive talent level by two, up to a max level of 15. Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome: The ATK Jingliu gains from consuming her allies’ HP is enhanced by 90%. The maximum capacity of this has also been increased by 30%.

The ATK Jingliu gains from consuming her allies’ HP is enhanced by 90%. The maximum capacity of this has also been increased by 30%. Night Shades Astral Radiance: Increases Jingliu’s Skill level by two and Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15 and 10, respectively.

Increases Jingliu’s Skill level by two and Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15 and 10, respectively. Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk: The Syzygy stack limit gets enhanced by one and Jingliu acquires a stack of Syzygy when she enters the Spectral Transmigration state. While in the state, her CRIT DMG gets amplified by 50%.

Best Jingliu build in Honkai Star Rail

I Shall Be My Own Sword Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

When you are building Jingliu, equipping her with the right piece of Light Cone is essential. Her signature LC, “I Shall Be My Own Sword,” is the best choice. If you do not have this piece of gear, the “On the Fall of an Aeon” is an excellent free-to-play option, which you can obtain from the Herta Shop.

As for 4-star options, you can use “A Secret Vow,” “Under the Blue Sky,” or “The Moles Welcome You” as all three Light Cones grant the wearer a significant damage boost at a higher Superimpose level than most premium 5-star LCs.

Best Relics and Planar Ornament sets for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

The Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

As Jingliu wields the Ice element, the 4-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set is the best choice for her. Although not as good as the above, the 4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars Relic set is also an excellent choice.

As for the Planar Ornaments, Rutilant Arena is her BiS (Best in Slot) as it can boost the wearer’s Basic ATK and Skill damage. Additionally, Space Sealing Station and Inert Salsotto are also decent choices as both enhance Jingliu’s damage.

What are the best stats for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail?

Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament set (Image via HoYoverse)

When fitting Relic and Planar Ornament sets in Honkai Star Rail on Jingliu, look for a Boot with SPD as the main stat. As for the Body piece, fit her with a CRIT DMG piece with ATK sub-stats. On the other Relic pieces prioritize CRIT DMG and ATK sub-stats. When you are done building her, she should have at least 2,000 ATK, 40-50% CRIT Rate, 200% CRIT DMG, and 120-135 SPD.

For her Planar Ornament stats, look for A Planar Sphere with Ice DMG bonus and a Link Rope piece with ATK% main stat. Like her other Relic pieces, look for CRIT DMG and ATK sub-stats on the Planar Ornament pieces.

