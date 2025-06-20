Honkai Star Rail announces new Firefly skin for version 3.4

By Akash Paul
Published Jun 20, 2025 19:09 GMT
Firefly skin in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 will bring a new Firefly skin (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has recently unveiled new content from the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update via a livestream event. The upcoming patch will primarily focus on the Fate collaboration (which will make Saber and Archer playable) and also feature Phainon as the new 5-star unit. Aside from the characters, players can also expect to see a new Firefly skin listed in the in-game shop.

Ad

It has further been indicated in the official telecast that a rerun for her is planned for the second phase of the upcoming patch. This article further discusses the new Firefly skin announcement from the HSR 3.4 livestream.

A new Firefly skin is heading to Honkai Star Rail 3.4

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, conducted on June 20, 2025, has showcased a new Firefly skin. The preview shared by HoYoverse shows the character sporting a school uniform. To better align the costume with the character, the developers have also added a firefly brooch on the chest.

Firefly has basically adopted a light color theme for her new attire, which is called Spring Missive. It also brings some subtle changes to SAM, the armor she wears during combat. The new skin gives a warmer tone to the suit without changing any of its design elements.

Ad

Also read: All Lightless Chapel Dawncloud Golden Scapegoat locations in Honkai Star Rail

Players likely expected significant visual changes to SAM, considering that they have to spend some premium currency on the skin. Speaking of which, the Spring Missive costume will be available for purchase at the in-game store in exchange for Oneiric Shards.

To be precise, the Firefly skin will be temporarily sold for 1,350 Oneiric Shards during version 3.4, which is scheduled to release on July 2, 2025. It will revert to its original price of 1,680 Shards after the event ends. Those who don't have the character can get her via the rerun in the second phase of the patch.

Ad

Trailblazers might want to tune into version 3.4, as it also features the Fate collaboration. They will receive Archer for free by simply logging into the game once the special event arrives.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications