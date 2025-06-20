Honkai Star Rail announces new Firefly skin for version 3.4

HoYoverse has recently unveiled new content from the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update via a livestream event. The upcoming patch will primarily focus on the Fate collaboration (which will make Saber and Archer playable) and also feature Phainon as the new 5-star unit. Aside from the characters, players can also expect to see a new Firefly skin listed in the in-game shop.

It has further been indicated in the official telecast that a rerun for her is planned for the second phase of the upcoming patch. This article further discusses the new Firefly skin announcement from the HSR 3.4 livestream.

A new Firefly skin is heading to Honkai Star Rail 3.4

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, conducted on June 20, 2025, has showcased a new Firefly skin. The preview shared by HoYoverse shows the character sporting a school uniform. To better align the costume with the character, the developers have also added a firefly brooch on the chest.

Firefly has basically adopted a light color theme for her new attire, which is called Spring Missive. It also brings some subtle changes to SAM, the armor she wears during combat. The new skin gives a warmer tone to the suit without changing any of its design elements.

Players likely expected significant visual changes to SAM, considering that they have to spend some premium currency on the skin. Speaking of which, the Spring Missive costume will be available for purchase at the in-game store in exchange for Oneiric Shards.

To be precise, the Firefly skin will be temporarily sold for 1,350 Oneiric Shards during version 3.4, which is scheduled to release on July 2, 2025. It will revert to its original price of 1,680 Shards after the event ends. Those who don't have the character can get her via the rerun in the second phase of the patch.

Trailblazers might want to tune into version 3.4, as it also features the Fate collaboration. They will receive Archer for free by simply logging into the game once the special event arrives.

