Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes release date and countdown

By Akash Paul
Modified Jun 20, 2025 12:48 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream announcement
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream code release details (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream has been officially announced, and it will air on June 20, 2025. The telecast will unveil all the exciting content from the upcoming patch and dispatch three special codes worth 300 Stellar Jade. They can be redeemed via any official method to get the rewards.

This article further discusses the HSR 3.4 livestream code release details.

The official codes are now available:

  • FTJ6CVTULSXP: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
  • ZS36CVBUMTZB: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
  • DTJ7CVACLBGF: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes release details

HoYoverse will share three redemption codes during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, which airs on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The timing may differ for players based on their location. They can refer to the list below, as it contains the Special Program schedule for all major regions:

America (June 20, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (June 20, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30 pm
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm
Asia (June 20, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PST): 7:30 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

The countdown below will further help readers track the v3.4 livestream's global premiere:

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

You can use either of the following methods to redeem any active Honkai Star Rail code, including the ones shared during the version 3.4 Special Program.

Redeem on the official website

Official website (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Open any browser and head to the official HSR website.
  • Use the proper credentials to log in to your account.
  • Choose a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.
  • Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.
  • Click on the Redeem button.
  • Repeat the steps for the other codes.
Redeem in-game

In-game method (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Launch HSR from any device and log in to your account.
  • Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen to access the in-game menu.
  • Click on the button marked with three dots next to your profile name.
  • Choose Redemption Code from the list of options. This will open a pop-up window.
  • Insert the codes in the dialogue box.
  • Press Confirm to redeem them.
  • Use the same steps for the remaining codes.
Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
