Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream date, time, and countdown

Less than a week after the second phase of version 3.3 commenced, the developers announced the schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream. According to the official announcement, the livestream will premiere on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8/CST). As is customary, HoYoverse will go over all the upcoming features, characters, and events, sharing information related to the patch.
When will the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program premiere?
The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program, “For the Sun is Set to Die,” will air on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8/CST). During the broadcast, the hosts will showcase three highly anticipated 5-star characters, of which two will be collaboration units: Saber (collab), Archer (collab), and Phainon.
Like previous iterations of the broadcast, the hosts will grant players a sneak peek of the upcoming Trailblaze/story Mission alongside the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event.
Besides that, various events will likely be announced during the special program, along with how to participate in them and the rewards they feature. Excluding new events, the devs are expected to release three codes that will grant players various rewards, most notably x300 Stellar Jades.
When the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program broadcast commences, Trailblazers can visit the game's official Twitch or YouTube channels — both will stream the same content simultaneously. Here is when the special program will air across all major regions:
Asia
Europe
America
To track when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 livestream commences, Trailblazers can refer to the section below:
