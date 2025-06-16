Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Argha Halder
Modified Jun 16, 2025 11:31 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream date and time (Image via HoYoverse)
This article explores the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream date and time (Image via HoYoverse)

Less than a week after the second phase of version 3.3 commenced, the developers announced the schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream. According to the official announcement, the livestream will premiere on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8/CST). As is customary, HoYoverse will go over all the upcoming features, characters, and events, sharing information related to the patch.

Ad

This article discusses when the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, named “For the Sun is Set to Die,” will premiere.

When will the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program premiere?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program, “For the Sun is Set to Die,” will air on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8/CST). During the broadcast, the hosts will showcase three highly anticipated 5-star characters, of which two will be collaboration units: Saber (collab), Archer (collab), and Phainon.

Like previous iterations of the broadcast, the hosts will grant players a sneak peek of the upcoming Trailblaze/story Mission alongside the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event.

Ad

Besides that, various events will likely be announced during the special program, along with how to participate in them and the rewards they feature. Excluding new events, the devs are expected to release three codes that will grant players various rewards, most notably x300 Stellar Jades.

When the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program broadcast commences, Trailblazers can visit the game's official Twitch or YouTube channels — both will stream the same content simultaneously. Here is when the special program will air across all major regions:

Ad

Asia

TimezoneDateTime
Indian Standard TimeJune 20, 20255 pm
China Standard TimeJune 20, 20257:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeJune 20, 20258:30 pm
Korea Standard TimeJune 20, 20258:30 pm
Ad

Europe

TimezoneDateTime
Western European Summer Time (WEST)June 20, 202512:30 pm
Central European Summer Time (CEST)
June 20, 20251:30 pm
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)
June 20, 20252:30 pm
Ad

America

TimezoneDate Time
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)June 20, 20254:30 am
Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)June 20, 20255:30 am
Central Daylight Time (CDT)June 20, 20256:30 am
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)June 20, 20257:30 am
Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail announces 3.4 character buffs, dialogue skip option, and more features

To track when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 livestream commences, Trailblazers can refer to the section below:

Ad

Also read: Cipher E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications