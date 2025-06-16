Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream date, time, and countdown

Less than a week after the second phase of version 3.3 commenced, the developers announced the schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream. According to the official announcement, the livestream will premiere on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8/CST). As is customary, HoYoverse will go over all the upcoming features, characters, and events, sharing information related to the patch.

Ad

This article discusses when the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, named “For the Sun is Set to Die,” will premiere.

When will the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program premiere?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program, “For the Sun is Set to Die,” will air on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8/CST). During the broadcast, the hosts will showcase three highly anticipated 5-star characters, of which two will be collaboration units: Saber (collab), Archer (collab), and Phainon.

Like previous iterations of the broadcast, the hosts will grant players a sneak peek of the upcoming Trailblaze/story Mission alongside the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event.

Ad

Besides that, various events will likely be announced during the special program, along with how to participate in them and the rewards they feature. Excluding new events, the devs are expected to release three codes that will grant players various rewards, most notably x300 Stellar Jades.

When the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 special program broadcast commences, Trailblazers can visit the game's official Twitch or YouTube channels — both will stream the same content simultaneously. Here is when the special program will air across all major regions:

Ad

Asia

Timezone Date Time Indian Standard Time June 20, 2025 5 pm China Standard Time June 20, 2025 7:30 pm Japan Standard Time June 20, 2025 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time June 20, 2025 8:30 pm

Ad

Europe

Timezone Date Time Western European Summer Time (WEST) June 20, 2025 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

June 20, 2025 1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

June 20, 2025 2:30 pm

Ad

America

Timezone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) June 20, 2025 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) June 20, 2025 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) June 20, 2025 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) June 20, 2025 7:30 am

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail announces 3.4 character buffs, dialogue skip option, and more features

To track when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 livestream commences, Trailblazers can refer to the section below:

Ad

Also read: Cipher E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.