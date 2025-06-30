Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update will be available on live servers from July 2 to August 12, 2025, featuring a brand-new collaboration, banner, and events. Additionally, players can obtain free rewards throughout the patch and use them to summon the 5-star characters. On that note, X user @StarRailStation has shared a rough estimate of the total wishes Trailblazers can earn by the end of version 3.4.
This article further discusses the estimated HSR 3.4 Stellar Jade count, according to leaks.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Stellar Jade count leaks: How to get 95+ free pulls
X user @StarRailStation has shared a neat estimate of the total pulls players can earn during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update. Stellar Jades can be obtained via various recurring and limited-time content. We have further arranged the sources and their rewards in the following list:
Permanent content
- Daily Mission- 2520x Stellar Jades
- Daily Messages- 45x Stellar Jades
- Version 3.4 maintenance compensation- 600x Stellar Jades
- Divergent/ Simulated Universe reset- 1575x Stellar Jades
- Memory of Chaos/ Pure Fiction/ Apocalyptic Shadow reset- 2400x Stellar Jades
- New Trailblaze Mission reward- 1200x Stellar Jades
- Embers Exchange store reset- 5x Star Rail Special Passes
- As I’ve Written- 380x Stellar Jades
- New Banner Codes- 100x Stellar Jades
Limited content
- Version 3.5 Special Program codes- 300x Stellar Jades
- Character Trials- 260x Stellar Jades
- Gift of Odyssey- 10x Star Rail Special Passes
- Origami Bird Clash: Official Edition- 1200x Stellar Jades
- Fate/Stay Night collaboration event- 1400x Stellar Jades
Exploration content
- New Map+ Achievements- 1200x Stellar Jades
- Tidal Bounty Level Increase- 150x Stellar Jades
Based on @StarRailStation’s estimation, players can accumulate around 13330x Stellar Jades and 15x Star Rail Special Passes, assuming they wrap up all the content. The total earnings round up to 98 free pulls in version 3.4.
The number will change for Trailblazers who have the Express Supply Pack subscription. They should be able to snag an additional 3600x Stellar Jades by the end of the update. Those who’ve also purchased the Nameless Glory Battle Pass will get an extra 680x Stellar Jades and 4x Star Rail Special Passes.
