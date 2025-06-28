Time until Phainon releases in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update is nearing its official launch, and it will introduce Phainon as a playable 5-star character. His banner is featured in the first phase of the patch, which launches globally on July 2, 2025. Treading on the Destruction Path, Phainon will shake up the meta with his massive AoE damage and the ability to trap targets in a domain.

He is the strongest physical character from version 3.4, so players will want to summon him from the upcoming banner. To help them track Phainon’s release in HSR, this article discusses the timings for major regions and presents a universal countdown.

When does Phainon come out in Honkai Star Rail?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream has confirmed that Phainon will arrive in the first phase of the patch. Therefore, his banner is expected to go live with the update on July 2, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Version 3.4 rolls out in America on July 1, 2025, due to timezone differences.

All the servers reflect the update simultaneously. Hence, the timing varies based on the player's location. To avoid confusion regarding Phainon's banner release, you can refer to the following countdown:

Players might also want to check out the version 3.4 release schedule for major regions:

America (July 1, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 2, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 2, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail Phainon banner details

Phainon and his Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon's official banner in version 3.4 will be accompanied by multiple rerun warps. The list below further details all the characters players can obtain during the first phase:

Phainon (5-star) - Physical, Destruction Path

- Physical, Destruction Path Tribbie (5-star) - Quantum, Harmony Path

- Quantum, Harmony Path Sparkles (5-star) - Quantum, Harmony Path

- Quantum, Harmony Path Sunday (5-star) - Imaginary, Harmony Path

- Imaginary, Harmony Path Tingyun (4-star) - Lightning, Harmony Path

- Lightning, Harmony Path March 7th (4-star) - Ice, Destruction Path

- Ice, Destruction Path Yukong (4-star)- Imaginary, Harmony Path

The corresponding Light Cone banner will feature the signature options of the 5-star characters:

Thus Burns the Dawn (Phainon’s signature option)

(Phainon’s signature option) If Time Were a Flower (Tribbie's signature option)

(Tribbie's signature option) A Grounded Ascent (Sunday's signature option)

(Sunday's signature option) Earthly Escapade (Sparkles' signature option)

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

