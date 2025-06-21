Honkai Star Rail 3.4 to giveaway free 5-star character and Light Cone, but there's a catch

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, scheduled to release on July 2, 2025, will primarily focus on the Fate collaboration. It will bring a special banner featuring Saber and Archer, along with their Light Cones. HoYoverse has further indicated during the special livestream that Archer and his signature option will be obtainable for free, but there’s a catch.

While Trailblazers can claim the character by logging into the game, the LC will require them to spend a certain number of wishes. This article will further elaborate on the HSR 3.4 free 5-star unit and the LC giveaway.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update features free 5-star character and Light Cone giveaway

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update featuring the Fate collab contains a free 5-star character and Light Cone giveaway. To be specific, players can claim Archer as soon as the corresponding event drops in the game. However, to snag his signature Light Cone, they have to spend a certain number of wishes.

The latest telecast revealed that Trailblazer will have to expend a total of 200 Star Rail Special Passes during version 3.4. They can use the wishes on any banner as long as it requires the special tokens. Archer's signature LC is called "The Hell Where Ideals Burn," and it is associated with The Hunt Path, like the owner.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab duration, characters, and light cones

Needless to say, it will serve as his best option in the game, so players must save their resources accordingly to meet the giveaway requirements. They are also advised to get the free copy of Archer during the Fate collaboration. Speaking of which, Saber and his banner will arrive on July 11, 2025, roughly a week after the update goes live.

Lastly, HoYoverse will offer sufficient materials for Archer alongside the giveaway. Trailblazers should be able to ascend the character to Level 60 for free. This will be helpful for those planning to summon multiple 5-star units in the next patch.

