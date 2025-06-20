Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab: Duration, characters, and light cones

HoYoverse has finally announced the details about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab, which will be released on July 11, 2025, as part of the version 3.4 events. The Holy Grail War is all ready to begin in Penacony, and you will be able to participate in it to earn various rewards. The HSR x Fate collaboration event will also bring limited-time characters and light cones.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab event.

Everything to know about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay/ Night: Unlimited Blade Works collaboration is all set to begin on July 11, 2025, a few days after version 3.4 releases. The event will last for almost three patches, ending with the conclusion of Star Rail's 3.6 update.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream gave us a few glimpses of the story, and it will more or less follow the plot of Type-Moon's Fate Stay/ Night visual novel's Unlimited Blade Works route (which was also adapted as an anime).

Gameplay

Although how the event will work is still unknown, the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream gave us a glimpse of gameplay. You will face off against familiar faces in an attempt to win the Holy Grail War. Each combatant will have a set amount of health, and you will need to defeat them in various rounds. Losing each round will deplete the HP meter, and the first one to reach zero will lose that battle.

You will get some particular buffs during each battle, with various rarities that you will be able to select. Besides that, you will also gain some of the iconic Noble Phantasms from Fate, such as Cú Chulainn's Gae Bolg, Gilgamesh's Enuma Elish, and Medea's Rule Breaker, among others. These items were only a few that were showcased during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream.

Keeping with Fate's tradition, you will also get your own Command Spells that you can utilize during a battle. You can increase the challenge by raising the Corruption Level of the Holy Grail. While this will grant you more buffs, it will also make your enemies stronger.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Collab: Characters and Light Cones

Artoria Pendragon (Saber) and Emiya (Archer) will become playable as part of the collaboration character. The King of Knights will be a Wind Destruction character, while the Wrought Iron Hero will be a Hunt unit with the Quantum element. Both will receive special banners during the event.

Their signature Light Cones will also get their own separate banners as part of the update.

A Thankless Coronation

A Hell Where Ideals Burn

Archer will be given away for free as part of the collaboration event. This will last till the end of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate Collab. Additionally, if you spend 200 Special Star Rail Passes during version 3.4, you can also earn his light cone, A Hell Where Ideals Burn, for free.

