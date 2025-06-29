Honkai Star Rail 3.4 first phase banners: Who should you pull for?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, releasing on June 2, 2025, is set to introduce Phainon as a playable character in the first phase, alongside multiple rerun characters. While the choices are enticing, players have access to limited resources. Therefore, they will likely want to summon the 5-star unit that will benefit their account the most.
This guide will help Trailblazers choose the best characters to pull in the first phase of HSR 3.4.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 first phase banner characters explored
The recent Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream unveiled the characters featured in the first phase of the patch. The banner includes Phainon, along with multiple rerun characters. Listed below are their details:
- Phainon (5-star)- Physical, Destruction Path
- Tribbie (5-star)- Quantum, Harmony Path
- Sparkles (5-star)- Quantum, Harmony Path
- Sunday (5-star)- Imaginary, Harmony Path
We haven’t included the 4-star units in this list separately, as they have boosted drop rates, so you can easily obtain them while summoning the featured 5-star characters.
Who should you pull for in Honkai Star Rail 3.4 first phase banner?
Coming to which character to prioritize in Phase 1 of Honkai Star Rail 3.4, you should consider snagging Phainon from the banner. For starters, he is the newest entry who can tackle the existing foes and future enemies. His overall kit is quite strong compared to the current roster of characters.
Phainon can cast his Ultimate ability to enter a territory state and trap targets within a domain where they become susceptible to Physical DMG. The special stance further enhances Phainon’s combat prowess, allowing him to nuke groups of opponents. He can also take turns frequently, which gives him a massive tactical advantage during combat.
On the other hand, all of the rerun characters from HSR 3.4’s first phase boast the support role. Among them, Tribbie and Sunday are worth getting, as they have highly versatile kits. The former is one of the staple companions for HP-based DPS units like Castorice and Mydei. Tribbie can basically make targets vulnerable to incoming damage and can nuke them with follow-up attacks.
As for Sunday, he is suitable for traditional hypercarry teams, and characters with access to summons. He can advance an ally's action and buff their critical values. Moreover, Aglaea relies on Sunday to unleash her true combat potential.
