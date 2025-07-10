The Hell Where Ideals Burn in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials

Archer is featured during the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update via the Fate collaboration, which will also feature his signature option. The Hell Where Ideals Burn Light Cone, originating from The Hunt Path, provides crucial stats and unique effects to the wearer. Speaking of which, the passive grants increase the equipping character's CRIT Rate and Attack.
Archer will be obtainable for free in version 3.4, while his Light Cone can be claimed by spending 200 wishes during the patch. Given the simple criteria, players would want to secure and enhance the LC. Hence, this guide further discusses everything there is to know about The Hell Where Ideals Burn in HSR, including its attributes and ascension materials.
Honkai Star Rail The Hell Where Ideals Burn unique effects and stats
The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event launching on July 11, 2025, will feature The Hell Where Ideals Burn. Here are the stats offered by Archer’s signature option at max level:
- HP: 952
- DEF: 529
- ATK: 582
The Hell Where Ideals Burn LC in HSR grants the following unique effect to the equipping character:
“Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 16%. When entering combat, if the allies' Skill Points limit is 6 or higher, increases the wearer's ATK by 40%. After each use of the wearer's Skill, increases the wearer's ATK by 10.0%, stacking up to 4 times.”
Honkai Star Rail The Hell Where Ideals Burn ascension materials
Listed below are the materials required to ascend The Hell Where Ideals Burn to max level:
- Extinguished Core x20
- Glimmering Core x20
- Squirming Core x14
- Meteoric Bullet x4
- Destined Expiration x12
- Countertemporal Shot x15
- 385,000 Credit
Extinguished Core/ Glimmering Core/ Squirming Core
The Extinguished, Glimmering, and Squirming Cores are different rarities of the same ascension materials. To obtain them, defeat the Fragmentum Monsters, like the Guardian Shadow, Mask of No Thought, and Blaze Out of Space. There are other entities from the faction scattered across Jarilo-VI and Xianzhou Luofu.
The materials are also dropped at random from the Golden Calyxes and Simulated Universe. Consider crafting Glimmering Core and Squirming Core if you have the required resources.
Meteoric Bullet/ Destined Expiration/ Countertemporal Shot
The different rarities of Countertemporal Shot can be acquired exclusively from the Bud of The Hunt Crymson Calyx. The domain is located in SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue Floor 1. You can also craft the items from the Omni-Synthesizer.
