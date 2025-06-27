All new BP Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.4

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, releasing on July 2, 2025, will introduce several new 4-star Light Cones (LCs) to the battle pass. From patch 3.4, the Nameless Honor will have a total of 16 exclusive LCs to choose from once players reach level 30 on the premium tier.
The latest announcement further disclosed the attributes of the new accessories, which could benefit the existing and future character roster.
This article further discusses all the new battle pass Light Cones from Honkai Star Rail 3.4.
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 to introduce new BP Light Cones
The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update is scheduled to release on July 2, 2025, and it will add a fresh batch of Light Cones to the Nameless Honor. Players who purchase the battle pass will be able to choose one of the following LCs or stick to old options:
- Journey, Forever Peaceful (Preservation Path): Increases the wearer’s Shield Effect by 12%. When an ally has a Shield, their DMG is boosted by 12%.
- Unto Tomorrow’s Morrow (Abundance Path): Enhances the wielder’s Outgoing Healing by 12%. When a teammate’s current HP is more than or equal to 50%, the LC will increase their DMG by 12%.
- A Trail of Bygone Blood (Destruction Path): The wearer’s CRIT Rate is increased by 12%. Their damage dealt by their Skill and Ultimate is boosted by 24%.
- The Flower Remembers (Remembrance Path): Increases the equipping character’s CRIT DMG by 24%. The CRIT DMG dealt by the wearer’s memosprite is also enhanced by 24%.
- See You at the End (The Hunt Path): The wielder gains a 12% CRIT DMG bonus. The damage from the Skill and Follow-up ATK is also increased by 24%.
- Holiday Thermae Escapade (Nihility Path): The equipping character deals a 16% increased DMG. Their attack on a target has a 100% base chance to inflict Vulnerability. The opponent will receive 10% more DMG for two turns, but similar effects cannot be stacked.
- In Pursuit of the Wind (Harmony Path): After entering battle, all allies' Break DMG is increased by 16%.
- A Dream Scented in Wheat (Erudition Path): Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 12%. The DMG dealt by their Ultimate and Follow-up ATK is also enhanced by 24%.
