Saber E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

With Saber finally becoming a playable character in Honkai Star Rail, players are expected to spend a lot of Stellar Jades to obtain her. Like other characters in this gacha title, Saber comes with a signature Light Cone and multiple Eidolons. Since most players have limited resources available to them, they may wonder whether it's better to prioritize the unit's first Eidolon (E1) or her signature Light Cone (S1).

We recommend pulling for Saber’s signature Light Cone/S1 through the dedicated collaboration Warp banner in Honkai Star Rail. Read on to learn why.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Exploring why players should pull for Saber’s S1 in Honkai Star Rail

During the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event, players should pull for Saber’s signature Light Cone over her first Eidolon.

When compared, Saber’s signature Light Cone offers far superior effects than her first Eidolon. The 5-star gear increases her CRIT DMG and boosts her ATK by a significant amount, increasing her outgoing damage output.

On the other hand, Saber’s first Eidolon increases her Ultimate damage and grants her a Core Resonance whenever she uses her Basic ATK or Skill. While this Eidolon can be useful in various activities, the buffs provided by her Light Cone are generally more powerful and consistent.

Since A Thankless Coronation is a 5-star Light Cone, players must pull for it from the current gacha banner. Pulling for a Light Cone is typically cheaper than acquiring a 5-star character, so players will be able to save a decent amount of Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes and use them to roll in other gacha banners.

If you want to boost your Saber’s fighting prowess by getting Eidolons alongside her signature weapon, get the second power-up, as it boosts Artoria’s damage by an absurd amount.

