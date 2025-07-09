  • home icon
A Thankless Coronation in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and Ascension Materials

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 09, 2025 20:19 GMT
Honkai Star Rail A Thankless Coronation Light Cone preview
Honkai Star Rail A Thankless Coronation Light Cone guide (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has recently disclosed the details of all the Light Cones featured in the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab. A Thankless Coronation, being Saber’s signature option, offers crucial stat boosts and a unique effect to the 5-star character. The LC’s passive essentially increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG, Energy Regeneration, and Attack.

As such, players will be compelled to summon it to achieve the best build for Saber. This guide further discusses the attributes of the A Thankless Coronation Light Cone in HSR and outlines its Ascension Materials.

Honkai Star Rail A Thankless Coronation unique effect and stats

A Thankless Coronation is featured in the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab event, which kicks off on July 11, 2025. Players can summon the Light Cone from the corresponding banner by spending the Star Rail Special Pass. Listed below are the LC's stats at max level:

  • HP: 952
  • DEF: 529
  • ATK: 582

Here's the unique effect from Saber’s signature Light Cone in HSR:

“Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36%. When using their Ultimate, increases the wearer's ATK by 40%, and if the wearer's Max Energy is greater than or equal to 300, regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 10% of the wearer's Max Energy and once again increases the wearer's ATK by 40%, lasting for 2 turns.”
Honkai Star Rail A Thankless Coronation Ascension Materials

A Thankless Coronation ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)
Ascending A Thankless Coronation is recommended, as it allows the wearer to leverage the Light Cone's max stats. The Ascension Materials required for it are:

  • Thief's Instinct x20
  • Usurper's Scheme x20
  • Conqueror's Will x14
  • Borisin Teeth x4
  • Lupitoxin Sawteeth x12
  • Moon Rage Fang x15
  • 385,000 Credit

Also read: New BP Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.4

Thief's Instinct/ Usurper's Scheme/ Conqueror's Will

Thief's Instinct, Usurper's Scheme, and Conqueror's Will are different rarities of the same Ascension Material. They can be obtained from Overworld Voidranger enemies, Antibaryons, and Baryons. The resources are also dropped from the Simulated Universe. Usurper's Scheme and Conqueror's Will can be crafted from the Omni-Synthesizer, provided you have the necessary resources.

Borisin Teeth/ Lupitoxin Sawteeth/ Moon Rage Fang

Ascending A Thankless Coronation also requires the different variants of Moon Rage Fang. They are dropped exclusively from the Bud of Destruction Crimson Calyx located in Scalegorge Waterscape. Just spend Trailblaze Power at the domain to gather the materials.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Niladri Roy
