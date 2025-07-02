Is Phainon worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.4?

Phainon is a 5-star unit featured in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update. He is a fan-favorite Amphoreus character who has actively helped Trailblazers overthrow titans and restore the planet to its former glory. With his playable debut, Phainon has further harnessed his Coreflame to unleash a divine alter ego called Khaslana.
His transformation unlocks enhanced abilities and grants immense power to purge even difficult opponents. For those wondering whether Phainon is worth getting in HSR 3.4, this article will determine his pull value.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.
Should you pull for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail 3.4?
Yes, Phainon is the only character worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.4, as he shakes up the battlefield with brute force and epic transformation. At the outset, his abilities deal massive Physical DMG to enemies in an AoE thanks to the Destruction Path. However, he uses his skill to generate Coreflames, a resource he consumes to unleash when activating Ultimate.
Phainon then transforms into the divine being Khaslana, who can overpower any opponent in combat. He essentially opens a territory, trapping the targets within, while allies remain exiled. The enemies within the domain battle Phainon with some major disadvantages. They become susceptible to the Physical element, which is the damage type Khalsana uses in battle.
While transformed, Phainon gains multiple enhanced abilities, dealing powerful AoE damage. Just pair him with support units and provide buffs before he enters the territory to enhance his combat potential. He truly upholds the hypercarry playstyle, being able to single-handedly tackle enemies and bosses.
Moreover, Khalsana is a self-sustaining entity, as he can increase his damage output with the Scourge stacks, which are generated via enhanced basic attacks and skills. He is also immune to crowd control debuffs and can recover HP. Therefore, he cannot be dominated by any means inside the domain.
Coming to the cons, Phainon operates at a low base SPD, meaning he relies on support units that can advance his actions forward while offering CRIT buffs. Yes, he also requires proper relic sets to effectively deal damage during combat. That said, Phainon's superior combat capabilities outweigh his limitations.
