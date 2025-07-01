Honkai Star Rail 3.4 redeem codes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, released on July 2, 2025, features new story quests, events, and multiple banners. Trailblazers can summon Phainon or obtain the Fate collaboration characters, which will require spending some Stellar Jades. Fortunately, HoYoverse offers special redemption codes that players can redeem to get free Stellar Jades in every patch.

They also offer other in-game resources like Credit and Fuel. This article lists all the HSR codes active in version 3.4 and further outlines their rewards and redemption methods.

All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.4

The following list contains all the active codes from the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, along with their rewards:

7B36DCTC5SZ7 - Stellar Jade x50 and 10,000 Credit

- Stellar Jade x50 and 10,000 Credit FAREWELL - Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1

- Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1 IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS - Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1

- Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1 STARRAILGIFT- Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x4, Bottled Soda x5, and 50,000 Credits

The STARRAILGIFT code remains active throughout every update and can be redeemed once per account. However, some have a short expiration window. We advise players to redeem the codes quickly to avoid missing out on the free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

Players can redeem any active code in HSR via a few simple steps. Moreover, HoYoverse offers two distinct methods involving the official webpage and the in-game pause menu. Use either of the following procedures to claim the free rewards:

How to redeem on official webpage

Redeem on official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to any browser and open the official code redemption website.

Use proper credentials to log in to your account.

Choose a server location if the website doesn’t detect one by default.

Enter the active code in the empty dialogue box.

Hit Redeem to exchange the rewards.

to exchange the rewards. Use the same steps for the other codes.

How to redeem in-game

Redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up Star Rail on any device and log in.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen and hit the Pause button to bring up the in-game menu.

button to bring up the in-game menu. Find the button denoted with three dots next to the profile name. Click on it.

Choose Redemption Code from the drop-down box. Doing so will open a pop-up window on your screen.

from the drop-down box. Doing so will open a pop-up window on your screen. Insert the codes within the empty section.

Click on Confirm to redeem the rewards.

to redeem the rewards. Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes.

