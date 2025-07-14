Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream release countdown: Start time for all regions

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is right around the corner, and excitement is building. The early reviews of the game's demo versions have been positive so far, praising its stunning visuals and interesting mechanics. The promotional trailers also promise a gripping narrative in a Scandinavia-inspired world. Naturally, many players might be eager to know the exact date and time when the game comes out.
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream releases on July 15, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time. Read on for a more detailed release schedule for the game across all major regions, along with a live countdown timer.
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream – Release date and times for all regions
For those who don't know, Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is an isometric, narrative-driven adventure game where you play as Hanna, who is searching for her missing brother. You get to solve numerous puzzles, fight enemies, and explore a highly detailed city for clues.
As mentioned before, the game is releasing on July 15, 2025. Here's the exact time across major regions:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 15, 2025, at 6 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 15, 2025, at 7 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 15, 2025, at 8 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 15, 2025, at 9 am
- British Summer Time (BST): July 15, 2025, at 2 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 15, 2025, at 3 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 15, 2025, at 4 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): July 15, 2025, at 6:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): July 15, 2025, at 9 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): July 15, 2025, at 10 pm
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 15, 2025, at 11 pm
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 16, 2025, at 1 am
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream release countdown
Here's a live countdown for the game's release:
