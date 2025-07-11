Halo Combat Evolved Remake will reportedly feature only a campaign mode

Halo Combat Evolved is getting a full remake, and new reports have revealed some interesting information that has sparked discussions amongst the fans. According to RebsGaming, a reputable video game reporter, the remake will only feature a single-player campaign. This might surprise a lot of people, as Halo is famous for its multiplayer mode.

Ad

On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming Halo game so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Halo Combat Evolved Remake leaks: What we know so far

RebsGaming has been sharing numerous notes of information about the Halo franchise's future plans through both YouTube and X. According to him, Halo Combat Evolved Remake is being built using Unreal Engine 5.

Ad

Trending

A lot of the content and visuals are reportedly based on Project Foundry, which is a research project in which Halo Studios used to experiment. The project aims to recreate the original campaign with modern AAA graphics and significant gameplay improvements, but no multiplayer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This decision might disappoint some fans who were hoping for online modes similar to the Halo Master Chief Collection. However, another interesting thing is that the same report by Rebs suggests that the previously cancelled battle royale mode for Halo Infinite has been handed over to Certain Affinity for a new multiplayer experience called Project Ekur.

Additionally, the report also suggests that Halo Combat Evolved Remake could even release for PlayStation. If this actually ends up being true, this would be the first time ever that a main Halo title launches on a Sony console.

Ad

Halo Studios has already teased that fans will receive an update about the next major project this year. Whether it is about this remake or maybe a completely new installment in the franchise is yet to be known, but it's clear that Halo has an interesting future ahead.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.