Halo Combat Evolved Remake will reportedly feature only a campaign mode

Halo Combat Evolved is getting a full remake, and new reports have revealed some interesting information that has sparked discussions amongst the fans. According to RebsGaming, a reputable video game reporter, the remake will only feature a single-player campaign. This might surprise a lot of people, as Halo is famous for its multiplayer mode.
On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming Halo game so far.
Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Halo Combat Evolved Remake leaks: What we know so far
RebsGaming has been sharing numerous notes of information about the Halo franchise's future plans through both YouTube and X. According to him, Halo Combat Evolved Remake is being built using Unreal Engine 5.
A lot of the content and visuals are reportedly based on Project Foundry, which is a research project in which Halo Studios used to experiment. The project aims to recreate the original campaign with modern AAA graphics and significant gameplay improvements, but no multiplayer.
This decision might disappoint some fans who were hoping for online modes similar to the Halo Master Chief Collection. However, another interesting thing is that the same report by Rebs suggests that the previously cancelled battle royale mode for Halo Infinite has been handed over to Certain Affinity for a new multiplayer experience called Project Ekur.
Additionally, the report also suggests that Halo Combat Evolved Remake could even release for PlayStation. If this actually ends up being true, this would be the first time ever that a main Halo title launches on a Sony console.
Halo Studios has already teased that fans will receive an update about the next major project this year. Whether it is about this remake or maybe a completely new installment in the franchise is yet to be known, but it's clear that Halo has an interesting future ahead.
