Apex Legends Bomb Defused LTM leaked: Everything we know

The Apex Legends Bomb Defused LTM has been recently leaked by popular data miner and leaker @HYPERMYSTx. As per leaks, Respawn and EA are working on releasing a new Mythic rarity skin for the Flatline Assault Rifle, which will reportedly be inaugurated alongside the Bomb Defused LTM in the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Apex Legends Bomb Defused LTM. Read below to know more.

Everything uncovered from the Apex Legends Bomb Defused LTM leaks

As per the leaks, the Mythic Flatline "Bomb Defused" game mode will feature a unique gameplay style. This mode will allow players to use and explore the Flatline Mythic weapon skin, and with it, get a chance to drop some bombshells on enemy players. The gameplay loop has a unique twist, and we will explore it below.

Bomb-astic Mode

The Bomb-astic Mode is generally active by default in the Apex Legends Bomb Defused LTM. It allows players to fire explosive ammunition using the Flatline. Each shot heats up a gauge, and overheating will trigger a temporary cooldown period.

When in this mode, the Flatline can dish out explosive damage, and each round of ammunition has an area-of-effect damage. If you manage to knock down enemy players during this mode, you can deal an additional 75 damage by making the enemy player detonate.

Last but not least, leaks suggest that players will be able to fire a total of 12 shots before the heat gauge maxes out.

Apex Legends patch notes (Season 25 Split 2): New Collection event, Wattson buffs, Arena: Duels LTM, and more

Bomb Defused Mode

Now, once the heat meter fills up, you will trigger the Bomb Defused Mode in the Apex Legends LTM. During this period, your Mythic Flatline will have to cool down for a short duration before you can use it again. As per leaks, the duration of your cooldown is going to be six seconds, and this has been reportedly fixed across the board.

When in the Bomb Defused Mode, it's not as though the Flatline will stop working entirely. Rather, the ability to shoot explosive rounds will be curbed for a short duration. Players will be able to shoot regular Heavy Ammo until their cooldown expires.

It is believed that in the Bomb Defused Mode, the weapon will feature faster recoil and hip fire speeds in the game. As soon as the cooldown expires, your weapon will once again convert into the Bomb-astic Mode

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

That's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Bomb Defused LTM leaks. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Jay Sarma



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

