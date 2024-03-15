5 best Flatline skins in Apex Legends (2024)

Having the best Flatline skins in Apex Legends is essential for players who resort to this heavy-hitting AR as their go-to weapon. The Flatline is one of the most powerful assault rifles offered in Apex Legends' growing arsenal. It feeds on heavy ammunition and can be switched between fully automatic and semi-automatic, depending on a player's performance.

This article will explore some of the best Flatline skins you can opt for your weapon and provide an in-depth preview of them.

5 best Flatline skins in Apex Legends that you can use in 2024

1) Top Tier

Top Tier Flatline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Top Tier skin was introduced with the ongoing Season of Apex Legends, Breakout. It is by far the best Flatline skin you can get your hands on in 2024, and the best part about it is that it's free for all players.

The Top Tier Flatline skin is a reactive cosmetic. Each time you get an elimination or knockdown, your skin will transform into a different variation.

This Flatline skin can be unlocked by completing the prescribed challenges for Season 20. They are:

Complete all "6 sets" of Legend Unlocked challenges from February 13, 2024 - May 7, 2024.

from February 13, 2024 - May 7, 2024. Send 6 "Free Gifts" to your friends.

to your friends. Collect all Banner Frames from the Season 20 Battle Pass (Level 10 - Level 60)

2) Heat Sink

Heat Sink (Image via Respawn Entertainment and X/@toptierflatline)

The Heat Sink is one of the most popular skins ever released in Apex Legends. Exclusively for the Flaltine, the Heat Sink was released with the Battle Pass for Season 4. If you missed out on this Battle Pass reward, you can patiently wait for Respawn to release it in the store.

Numerous Battle Pass cosmetics have made it into the official Apex Store in the past years, and we expect Respawn to release this fashionable skin for all players in the upcoming months.

While there is no official price tag attached to the weapon skin, we speculate it will cost approximately 2400 Apex Coins, judging by the fact that it is a Reactive Legendary rarity skin.

3) Revelations

Revelations (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Revelations has been quite a trendy skin amongst Apex Legends players. It was released with the Gaiden Collection Event in July of 2022, which took inspiration from numerous Anime universes. Gundam, a popular sci-fi-based anime, inspired the creation of the Revelations Flatline.

Arguably one of the best Flatline color schemes ever presented, the Revelations will cost you 1800 Apex Coins in the official store. You can find this skin popping up in your "Monthly" store tab or, oftentimes, at a discounted rate in the "Featured" tab.

4) Teal Zeal

Teal Zeal (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Teal Zeal is one of the best Flatline skins you can purchase from the Apex Store. It features extremely clean iron sights, which provide quite a competitive advantage. If you want to spend money on a pay-to-win Flatline skin, the Teal Zeal is the perfect pick.

The Teal Zeal is a Legendary rarity skin and will cost 1800 Apex Coins. However, if it appears in your Monthly store, you can get it at a discounted rate.

5) Supernova

Supernova (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Supernova, despite being a base Legendary skin in Apex Legends, is one of the best Flatline skins ever released. Amongst the base Legendary skins available for the weapon, the Supernova Flatline stands out because of its clean color combination and aesthetic.

It is available for purchase in the exclusive skin section for the Flatline and can be crafted for 1200 Crafting Metals. In case you're missing out on Crafting Metals, you can purchase the skin using 1800 Apex Coins as well.

