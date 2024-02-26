How to play Octane in Apex Legends

Octane saw his debut in Apex Legends with the launch of Season 1. He is a Skirmisher Legend whose kit provides mobility for himself and his team. An aggressive Legend, Octane is a perfect pick for players whose playstyle centers around w-keying enemies. You'll always be a slippery fish playing this Legend, and you must use this to your advantage.

As discussed before, his entire kit is focused on mobility. However, it comes at a severe cost to his health, abusing which will only lead you to lose every encounter you take up.

This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how best you can utilize Octane's kit and make the right decision with regard to his abilities.

What are Octane's abilities in Apex Legends?

Octane's abilities enable him and his team to stay on top of enemy teams constantly. Here is a detailed list of all his abilities:

Swift Mend (Passive Ability): You can regenerate health passively using this ability. Stay still and out of combat, and you will regenerate 1 hp per second.

You can regenerate health passively using this ability. Stay still and out of combat, and you will regenerate 1 hp per second. Stim (Tactical Ability): Octane loses 20HP but gains an increased walk speed by 30% and sprint speed by 40% for six seconds. Stimming will cleanse you of all crowd-control effects or any other slowing effects. Furthermore, if any slowing effects are delivered upon using the Stim, its effectiveness against you will be decreased.

Octane loses 20HP but gains an increased walk speed by 30% and sprint speed by 40% for six seconds. Stimming will cleanse you of all crowd-control effects or any other slowing effects. Furthermore, if any slowing effects are delivered upon using the Stim, its effectiveness against you will be decreased. Jump Pad (Ultimate Ability): You can deploy a jump pad that catapults anyone through the air. It provides you with the option to double-jump, allowing you to traverse farther on the map.

Octane was also given four distinct perks with the introduction of Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends Season 20:

Level 2 Upgrades (Blue EVO)

Thick Skin: Take 25% less damage from Stim.

Take 25% less damage from Stim. Wreckless: Take 25% less explosive damage.

Level 3 Upgrades (Purple EVO)

Aerial Agility: Change directions with the Launch Pad Launch Pad double-jump.

Change directions with the Launch Pad Launch Pad double-jump. Mad Hops: Gain an extra Launch Pad Launch Pad charge.

Thick Skin and Mad Hops serve as the best perks in Apex Legends for this Legend. However, if you are a controller player, you are better off using Aerial Agility as your Level 3 Upgrade.

How to use Octane in Apex Legends?

While Octane's kit is designed primarily for engaging and promoting high-tempo gameplay, players are often carried away with his fast-paced combat playstyle. Your primary goal is to be aggressive, but without a game plan, it won't yield benefits.

Act as your team's forward scout, locate enemies, and position them slightly away from your team to poke them from a distance consistently. If you are singled out, always use your Tactical Ability, Stim, to run back to the safety of your team.

You should always be aware of how you use Stim. It consistently drains 20HP, and using it in a lackluster manner will ensure that you remain at a constant disadvantage in every team fight or 1v1 encounter.

Coordinate with your team when you use Jump Pad. If you've successfully dealt enough damage to push your enemy into cover, use your Jump Pad to close the distance and eliminate them. On the other hand, if your team is being pressurized and you have no way out, quickly heal up and use your Jump Pad to deploy yourself to safety.

