How to play Wattson in Apex Legends

Wattson in Apex Legends is a Controller class Legend. She excels at taking control of spaces and preventing enemies from freely wandering into her claimed territory. Introduced in Season 2, Wattson can be unlocked using 12000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. This Legend is the Static Defender in the game's extensive roster and has found a stable place in its competitive meta.

This article will explore Wattson's entire kit, providing players with an in-depth guide to mastering her abilities.

What are Wattson's abilities in Apex Legends?

Wattson in Apex Legends Season 20 has the potential to be one of the best Controller Legends. However, her high skill ceiling often defers players from choosing her. Given below are all of her abilities:

Spark of Genius (Passive Ability)

Wattson possesses a unique Passive Ability that allows her to self-heal her shields slowly over a short period. You will recharge one shield per two seconds only after avoiding active gunfire or damage for six seconds.

Furthermore, using Ultimate Accelerants will fully charge your Ultimate Ability, Interception Pylon. You can carry two charges of Ultimate Accelerants in one inventory slot.

Perimeter Security (Tactical Ability)

You can create electrified fences by connecting her fence nodes. Active fences deal damage and a stun effect. You hold up to four charges of this ability at once and regain one charge every fifteen seconds in-game.

Interception Pylon (Ultimate Ability)

You can use this ability to place a gigantic electrified Pylon in the game. It intercepts and destroys all incoming projectiles and repairs up to 250 shields. Furthermore, with this ability active, Wattson gains a three-second cooldown for her perimeter security ability, allowing her to lock down any structure.

How to use Wattson in Apex Legends?

Ever since the addition of Legend Upgrades in Season 20, the community has shared a positive response to using Wattson in Apex Legends. As discussed above, the Legend does have quite a steep skill ceiling, and being such a niche character makes mastering her that much more difficult.

Here is a detailed guide on how you can master Wattson in Apex Legends:

Spark of Genius

As mentioned previously, Spark of Genius is your Passive Ability. It runs throughout the game. Being able to stack multiple counts of Ultimate Accelerants makes you a valuable asset to any team. You should always carry at least two of these to not only ensure that you get an instantaneous Interception Pylon at the flick of a button but also for any teammates who might need them for upcoming team fights.

Perimeter Security

What sets Wattson apart from other Legends in the title is her ability to put down electrified fences. Being able to have twelve charges of these fences active is the only thing stopping you from electrifying your entire area, which is your creativity.

Whenever you are in a closed space, you should always fence up the potential entry and exit points in the building. If nothing, it buys you time to strategize as the enemy teams plan to siege through.

You can also use this ability through doorways. Creative placement of Perimeter Security fences can execute instantaneous shocks, stunning enemies and providing you with free eliminations.

Interception Pylon

Interception Pylon is one of the strongest abilities in the game. Exclusive to Wattson in Apex Legends, this ability helps players hole up in a certain area, negating any projectile-based pressure from enemy teams. It can easily zap grenades, thermites, Caustic's Nox Gas Grernade, and even Gibraltar's Defensive Bombardment.

Since you can instantaneously have your Interception Pylon ready using an Ultimate Accerlerant, you should always use it in every team fight. Whether you are on barren ground or stuck inside a constricted space, the Interception Pylon will keep your entire team safe from incoming projectiles.

