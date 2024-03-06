5 best AimLabs routines for Apex Legends in 2024

Having the best AimLabs routines for Apex Legends is a great way to improve your aim. Aiming mechanics play a fundamental role in any first-person shooter (FPS) game. If you do not take steps to improve your general mechanical skills, you're automatically setting yourself up for failure in your competitive or ranked ventures.

Curated AimLabs routines for Apex Legends will help you get better at the fundamental mechanics of the game. This article explores some of the best routines you can get access to via AimLabs, which will undoubtedly boost your performance in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best AimLabs routines for Apex Legends to get perfect aim

1) Gridshot

Gridshot in AimLabs (Image via AimLabs)

Gridshot is one of the most popular AimLabs routines for Apex Legends and other FPS titles. In this routine, you have to flick between spheres that keep popping on their screen. The key to maximizing the gains is to take things slowly and steadily.

Make sure you flick between targets and get a better understanding of the sensitivity you play with. The main goal of this exercise is not just to rack up a high score but also to keep the accuracy above 95%.

2) Waveshot Advanced

Waveshot Advanced in AimLabs (Image via AimLabs and YouTube.com/@Dazs)

Waveshot Advanced is a dynamic exercise in AimLabs. In this routine, you must prioritize tracking your targets and popping the spheres with utmost accuracy. The targets have dynamic mobility, allowing you to improve your tracking and overall precision.

As mentioned above, accuracy and proper tracking should be your goal. Start slow, and as you get the hang of the exercise, slowly increase your speed for better results.

3) VT Pilltrack Advanced

VT Pilltrack Advanced in AimLabs (Image via Aim Labs)

VT Pilltrack Advanced is one of the best AimLabs routines for Apex Legends that is targeted toward improving your tracking capabilities. In this exercise, you have to track a pill-shaped target that can move side-to-side. This is meant to improve lateral tracking, which is common in close-range encounters.

After you run through multiple repetitions of this routine, you should head into Apex Legends' firing range and try putting it into practice. Pick up an assault rifle and start shooting as you track the dummies in the range. A short 10-minute session of VT Pilltrack Advanced is sufficient to improve your tracking capabilities as a player.

4) Suavetrack Advanced

Suavetrack Advanced in AimLabs (Image via Aim Labs)

Suavetrack Advanced is amongst the more advanced AimLabs routines for Apex Legends. It features an extremely fast-paced scenario where you have to keep track of an erratically moving pill. Once mastered, you will see significant improvements in your tracking capabilities.

Suavetrack Advanced is ideal for players with more advanced mechanical skills. It's meant to improve the finer points of one's tracking abilities. If you are a beginner, we urge you to stick with VT Pilltrack Advanced. You should move into this advanced routine once you get a consistent accuracy score of above 85-90%.

This routine challenges both major tracking movements and micro-movements, conditioning you to stay alert every second.

5) Spidershot 180 Ultimate

Spidershot 180 Ultimate serves as one of the more complex flick-based AimLabs routines for Apex Legends. It helps you tune your consistency when it comes to flicking and even micro-flicking. Targets in this exercise will pop up on either side of your screen, requiring you to snap between them, making a full 180° in a split second.

Missing out on shots will lower your score and your accuracy. Once again, whenever you attempt flicking aim routines, always prioritize improving your accuracy over your speed. Once you get a better mechanical aim, improved aiming speed will automatically follow.

