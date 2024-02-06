How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin in Apex Legends Season 20

With the launch of Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout, Respawn Entertainment is offering players a chance to unlock the Top Tier Wraith skin for free. With their 5th Anniversary Collection Event right around the corner, the developer is offering a whole range of new cosmetics and other items for free to celebrate the occasion.

However, there are a few caveats associated with unlocking the Top Tier Wraith skin for Wraith. This article provides you with a detailed guide that should help you breeze through all the challenges that you must overcome to get your hands on the cosmetic.

How to get Top Tier Wraith skin in Apex Legends Season 20

Top Tier Wraith skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Top Tier Wraith skin in Apex Legends Season 20 is a free cosmetic that you can unlock upon completing certain challenges in the game. It is part of the reward scheme offered for the brand-new Flatline Reactive recolor, which will also be launched upon the debut of the season.

To unlock the Legendary Top Tier Wraith skin, follow these steps:

Launch your designated platform, i.e., Steam or Origin. Update the game with the latest patch upon its release on February 13, 2024. Launch the game and log in with your credentials. Head towards the Challenges tab and proceed to Legend Challenges.

As you proceed through the Legend Challenges tab, you must complete the following tasks to unlock the brand-new skin:

Complete six sets of 'Legend Unlocked' challenges from February 13, 2024 - May 7, 2024.

of 'Legend Unlocked' challenges from February 13, 2024 - May 7, 2024. Send six free gifts to your friends.

Certain prerequisites need to be met to get your hands on the Top Tier Wraith skin. These are essentially related to the Legends that will be offered for free in the upcoming Season and the challenges associated with them. Only upon completing the 'Legend Unlocked' challenges will you get access to this unique event-exclusive cosmetic.

Here is a detailed list of all the Legends that will be offered for free during the event window, along with their respective release dates:

Seer - February 13, 2024 till February 26, 2024.

- February 13, 2024 till February 26, 2024. Fuse - February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024.

- February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024. Rampart - March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024.

- March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024. Mad Maggie - March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024.

- March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024. Loba - April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024.

- April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024. Valkyrie - April 25, 2024, till May 7, 2024.

Furthermore, here is a list of free gifts that you can send to your friends:

"Inner Flow" Seer skin and "Showtime" Item Sticker

Seer skin and Item Sticker "Bomb Fit" Fuse skin and "Bringing the Boom" Item Sticker

Fuse skin and Item Sticker "Born to Dye" Rampart skin and "Bang!" Item Sticker

Rampart skin and Item Sticker "Queen of Punk" Mad Maggie skin and "Verbal Assault" Item Sticker

Mad Maggie skin and Item Sticker "Black Diamond" Loba skin and "Queen's Hoard" Item Sticker

Loba skin and Item Sticker "Shooting Star" Valkyrie skin and "Cloudbreaker" Item Sticker

