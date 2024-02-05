Apex Legends Season 20: New Mixtape map, Replicator modifications, Evo upgrade changes, and more

Apex Legends Season 20 is here, and it has introduced a whole lot of new content for the community - a brand-new Mixtape map, 5th Anniversary Collection events, and more. Season 20 is packed with some of the best content the game has ever seen. The previous Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event saw enormous success in the game, and, inspired by the Materia hop-ups, the developer has implemented a system of Legend upgrades as well.

This article will discuss all the new additions in the latest season of the game. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

What is the newest Mixtape map in Apex Legends Season 20?

New mixtape map - Thunderdome (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

With the release of Season 20, players will be able to queue for Mixtape games on a brand new map, Thunderdome. The Thunderdome was a fighting arena located on the southwestern coast of Kings Canyon. It is the deadliest entertainment arena in the frontier, and it has been further modified to suit the needs of the Legends from the Outlands and beyond.

Players can queue up for all sorts of Mixtape matches - Team Deathmatch, Gun Run, and even Control in Thunderdome. It features unique new points of interest (POIs), which has Mixtape enthusiasts excited.

Are Replicators being changed in Apex Legends Season 20?

Replicators have had a makeover in Apex Legends Season 20. They will now allow players to craft only one item per use, after which they will be rendered "exhausted."

This new change has been implemented to combat the exploit numerous players would resort to for unfair Ladder Points in Ranked. Players would consistently sit out in the zone and craft Medkits to ensure they survive outside the border.

Respawn Entertainment took due notice of this exploit and has ensured that such unfair practices are no longer a viable option for players. Furthermore, this new change incentivizes players to make smarter decisions when it comes to combat and general looting.

What are the new EVO Armor changes in Apex Legends Season 20?

EVO armor changes (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

EVO Armors are a bit different in Apex Legends Season 20. Body armor, as per Respawn Entertainment, will no longer be a regular item on the loot pool. A new tier of armor will be unlocked by players upon consistently leveling up each game.

A brand-new item known as the Shield Core will be replacing the traditional armor swaps in the game. Armors will be powered by the Shield Core, which can be swapped for an alternate core when required. Enemies you kill will drop their respective Shield Cores in their death box, which you can use to replace your very own.

In case you get a higher-tier Shield Core than the maximum capacity of your current armor, the extra energy will be supplied to you as Overhealth, which will decay over some time.

For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Apex Legends Section.