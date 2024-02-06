Apex Legends celebrated its five-year anniversary on February 5, 2024. To celebrate the occasion, the community will get an exclusive 5th Anniversary Collection Event in the game. It is safe to assume that Season 20 will be packed to the brim with fresh content, including a whole range of cosmetics, a new limited-time mode (LTM), access to Heirloom skins, and more.

This article takes a look at all the upcoming additions as part of this event, along with the possible cosmetics and event rewards.

What is Straight Shot LTM in Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event?

Straight Shot LTM in the Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event is the title's latest limited-time game mode. In this game mode, players will be dropped into predetermined POIs in squads of three. There will be a total of 10 squads, essentially 30 players per match.

Though stacked up in teams, there will be no jump masters or team leaders. Players will be fighting to the death in a free-for-all (teams) setup. The rings will be springing up faster, and as the clock ticks, the rounds will get more intense.

As discussed above, players will be hot-dropped directly into pre-determined points of interest. They will find fully kitted weapons on the floor, along with all their required accessory items. We believe this mode will be similar to Post Malone's Three Strikes Event.

How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends 5th Anniversary Collection Event

Fans will be excited to know that the upcoming 5th Anniversary Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 20 will feature collectible Heirloom Shards.

Unlike the previous year's event, which featured a Mythic Recolor, completing the entirety of the latest Anniversary Collection Event will yield players 150 Heirloom Shards. To get your hands on them, follow these steps:

Update the game upon the release of Season 20. Launch the game and sign in with your credentials. Visit the store page and locate the Collection event tab. Proceed to purchase the entirety of the Collection Event, i.e., all 24-event cosmetics. Upon doing so, you will instantaneously unlock the 150 Heirloom Shard reward in-game.

Upon unlocking the Heirloom Shards, you can go to the designated Mythic Store in the game and purchase the Mythic weapon or Mythic Legend cosmetic of your choice.

A total of 16,800 Apex Coins will be required to purchase 24 5th Anniversary Collection Event Packs. The approximate valuation is around $170, or the equivalent price in your local currency.

