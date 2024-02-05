How to unlock free Legends in Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends Season 20 is right around the corner, and players are lucky that it coincides with the game's Fifth Anniversary event. News from official sources indicates that players will be able to unlock numerous Legends for free during the span of this event. However, there are a few twists and turns associated with unlocking them.

In this article, players will get a detailed brief on how to unlock new Legends in the game during the Fifth Anniversary event and keep them for good on their roster.

How do you unlock free Legends in Apex Legends Season 20?

Every year, during the Anniversary Event in Apex Legends, players are offered a chance to unlock a few Legends for free. Previously, players could unlock certain Legends by simply logging in within a designated period during the Anniversary Event period.

However, ever since the release of Revenant Reborn, Respawn Entertainment has implemented certain challenges, which, upon completion, will allow players to unlock and keep Legends permanently on their roster.

While the details regarding the challenges are yet to be disclosed by Respawn Entertainment on their official handles, players can unlock the following Legends as per the mentioned dates:

Seer - February 13, 2024 till February 26, 2024.

- February 13, 2024 till February 26, 2024. Fuse - February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024.

- February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024. Rampart - March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024.

- March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024. Mad Maggie - March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024.

- March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024. Loba - April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024.

- April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024. Valkyrie - April 25, 2024, till the end of the Season.

Furthermore, Respawn Entertainment has also implemented a new free-gifting system, which will allow players to gift designated items to their friends free of cost. These items will include unique cosmetics for numerous Legends combined with Stickers.

These free gifts will refresh every two weeks, allowing players to send a bunch of new goodies to their friends and peers.

Here is a list of all the new gift items and their availability window:

"Inner Flow" Seer skin and "Showtime" Item Sticker (February 13, 2024 - February 26, 2024) "Bomb Fit" Fuse skin and "Bringing the Boom" Item Sticker (February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024) "Born to Dye" Rampart skin and "Bang!" Item Sticker (March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024) "Queen of Punk" Mad Maggie skin and "Verbal Assault" Item Sticker (March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024) "Black Diamond" Loba skin and "Queen's Hoard" Item Sticker (April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024) "Shooting Star" Valkyrie skin and "Cloudbreaker" Item Sticker (April 25, 2024 - end of the Season)

To help your friends get these free items, simply log into the game and redeem these cosmetics. You will then be able to forward them these gifts free of cost.

