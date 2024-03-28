Apex Legends Alter all abilities leaked

Apex Legends' upcoming Legend, Alter, has been leaked by a prominent data miner in the community, Osvaldatore. These leaks have been sourced from the official game files, providing a glimpse into Alter's abilities, playstyle, and other details. Along with Alter, Osvaldatore has also uncovered files that hint at some of the upcoming customizable options for the brand-new Apex Artifact, the Cobalt Katar.

This article will explore the entirety of Alter's kit, her abilities, and all relevant details.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

What are Alter's abilities in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

As per the latest leaks, Alter will be a Skirmisher Legend. Naturally, she will have the class perk of being able to scan any Care Packages dropping in her vicinity. The official codename for the Legend has yet to be announced, and 'Alter' remains a speculative term until further confirmation. Here is a glimpse into her leaked abilities:

Gift From the Rift (Passive Ability)

As per the leaks, Alter will be able to interact with any death box remotely, allowing her to claim one item from it without having to personally interact with it. However, Osvaldatrore clarified that the Legend will not be able to loot armor from any death boxes remotely.

Void Passage (Tactical Ability)

With Void Passage, players will be able to create a two-way passage by summoning a rift portal. This ability can reportedly be used through walls and other surfaces, providing players with a direct and safe passage even into rooms within buildings.

Void Nexus (Ultimate Ability)

With Void Nexus, you will be able to open a regroup point where all teammates can reset back to after interacting with the Void Nexus portal prompt. This ability is believed to be a combination of two popular Legends: Wraith and Fade.

Alter in Apex Legends: Release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

Alter will debut in Apex Legends with the launch of Season 21 on May 7, 2024, at 10 am PT. The release of a new Legend has been confirmed by multiple official sources over the months, and Osvaldatore's latest data-mined files seal the deal.

Here is a list of the Legend's release date and time across all regions:

May 7, 10 am PT (US West Coast)

May 7, 12 pm CT (Illinois)

May 7, 1 pm ET (US East Coast)

May 7, 6 pm GMT (UK)

May 7, 10:30 pm IST (India)

May 8, 1 am CST (China)

May 8, 2 am JST (Japan)

May 8, 3 am AEDT (Australia)

May 8, 5 am NZDT (New Zealand)

