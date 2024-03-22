All bug fixes in Apex Legends Shadow Society Event

The Apex Legends Shadow Society Event, which is the mid-season update for Season 20, has patched some major shortcomings from the previous seasonal update. Not only has this update introduced a fresh Shadow Society Collection Event, but we now also have a brand-new universal cosmetic in our hands, The Cobalt Katar.

Along with these additions, the Shadow Society event update for Apex Legends will purge all bugs that have been plaguing the title, providing players with a smooth and relaxing gameplay experience.

For a detailed brief on this update's bug fixes, read below.

Apex Legends Shadow Society Event all bug fixes and quality of life changes

Per the official patch notes for the Shadow Society Event in Apex Legends, the following bug fixes and quality-of-life changes have been implemented with this update:

Bug fixes

Dynamic resolution scaling no longer incorrectly decreases resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S which could cause a blurry image, especially in Performance Mode

Kill Replay

Fixed issues with phantom healing UI displaying in round-winning Kill Replays

Fixed some issues with flickering and mispredictions on some weapons when firing

No longer crashes client with some weapons while firing

Mirage’s Heirloom “Too Much Witt” correctly shows its name in kill feed and death recap

No longer lower the loot quality within the Icarus ship’s vault if Solar Array is the Hot Zone

Ranked: placement now appears consistently after player or squad is wiped

Resolved performance hitches after playing a plethora of games back-to-back

Wattson’s pylons are now properly interrupted by large doors

World’s Edge: resolved invisible collision issue at Monument preventing shooting

Legend bug fixes

Ballistic

No longer generates ammo when swapping weapon from sling in the inventory

Lock-on will be more reliable in close range

Crypto

Resolved drone being destroyed by EMPs from invisible players in Firing Range

Quality of life changes with Apex Legends Shadow Society Event

Ammo loaded into extended magazines will now be refunded to the player if the extended magazine is removed

Crypto: new VO line when drone is destroyed by the environment instead of another player

Default Legend pick (whoever you were in Lobby) now shows as your selection to teammates unless you hover over another legend

NEW Firing Range options

Dummy Highlights On/Off

Lock Legend Upgrades

Jumpmaster selection updated to make it less likely that you’re the jumpmaster if you’re under level 5 or were the Jumpmaster last match

Reduced FPS stuttering

Reactives now appear at the top of lists and have a shimmer effect.

For more Apex Legends Season 20 news, or any related information regarding the Shadow Society Event, check these links below

