5 best Volt SMG skins in Apex Legends for 2024

The Energy ammo fans are always on the lookout for the best Volt SMG skins. Introduced during Season 6, Volt SMG became one of the fan-favorite weapons that consumes Energy ammo in Apex Legends. With the recent changes to the other SMGs at the start of Season 20, such as the R-99 receiving a significant nerf, Volt has risen to the top.

To date, Respawn Entertainment has bestowed the Apex Legends players with several Volt SMG skins. For those curious, this article lists the five best Volt SMG skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

The best Volt SMG skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024

1) Fatal Injection

Fatal Injection reactive Volt SMG skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Fatal Injection Volt SMG skin was introduced to the players during the launch of Season 10 of this free-to-play battle royale title. Its red, gold, and black colors harmonize well, giving it a stunning look.

As it is a reactive skin, players can evolve Fatal Injection after getting a kill with it. Unfortunately, players cannot obtain this legendary skin anymore, as it was a battle pass reward for reaching level 110.

2) Clean Kill

Clean Kill Volt SMG skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Clean Kill is one of the best Volt SMG skins that Apex Legends players can get. This legendary skin was first introduced with the Dressed To Kill Collection Event in Season 17.

Players must pay 1800 Apex Coins to add this skin to their inventory. Currently, the skin is available for purchase in the Apex Store in a bundle for 2500 Apex Coins, which also includes the Former Glory Revenant skin.

3) Luxury Finish

Luxury Finish Volt SMG skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Luxury Finish skin has a light palette, with blue and white colors as primary colors, while boasting a little black. This Volt skin was released alongside the SMG in August 2020 during the Season 6 release.

Currently, this legendary skin is available for Crafting with Crafting Materials. Players can spend 1200 Crafting Materials to unlock this elegant skin and add it to their collection.

4) Honor Bound

Honor Bound Volt SMG skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Honor Bound is a legendary skin released during the Imperial Guard Collection Event in March 2023. The skin features bright colors, adding to its visual appeal. Because of its samurai motif, the Honor Bound skin has become one of the most popular skins among samurai enthusiasts.

Apex Legends players must spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this Volt SMG skin to their inventory. While the skin still hasn't appeared in the item store after the Collection Event ended, players can expect it shortly.

5) Green Surge

Green Surge Volt SMG skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Green Surge debuted in the Apex item store as a part of the Weapon Recolor Shop in April 2023. This legendary skin radiates a futuristic vibe due to its green and gray color combination and design.

Although the skin was part of a bundle priced at 6700 Apex Coins, it was also available independently. Players had to spend 1800 Apex Coins to unlock this legendary skin and add it to their collection.

