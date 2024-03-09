5 best Horizon skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Skirmisher Class players in Apex Legends are always in search of the best Horizon skins, as she is a popular choice among those playing as the aforementioned class. One of the six Skirmishers, Horizon can swiftly move around the map and easily wipe multiple squads by utilizing her abilities to their full extent.

Horizon quickly rose to prominence in Apex Legends after her debut in Season 7. Despite the developers nerfing her multiple times because of her strength, she retained an exceptional pick rate.

Following her release, the developers at Respawn Entertainment have added numerous Horizon skins into Apex Legends. Hence, this article will list the 5 best Horizon skins that players should be using in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best Horizon skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024

1) Flower Girl

Flower Girl Horizon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Flower Girl takes the first place in this best Horizon skins list. This piece of cosmetic was released as a part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event in Season 19 of Apex Legends. The Flower Girl skin was made based on the Final Fantasy character, Aerith Gainsborough.

To obtain this skin, players must pay 2150 Apex Coins. Unfortunately, the skin is no longer available for purchase because the collaboration event has concluded, making it a rare Horizon skin.

2) Lethal Lass

Lethal Lass Horizon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lethal Lass is one of the best Horizon skins that every player should have in their inventory. It was released into the game as a part of the Dressed to Kill Collection Event in June 2023. With this skin equipped, players can look elegant while dominating the arena.

Apex Legends players are required to spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this skin to their collection. The skin will also be available at the Apex store in the coming weeks. Therefore, people who want to buy the skin can do so very soon.

3) Biophysic

Biophysic Horizon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Securing third place on our best Horizon skins list is Biophysic. The skin was initially introduced to players with the launch of the 4th Anniversary Collection Event in Season 16. Subsequently, it made an appearance again during the 5th Anniversary Collection Event.

The skin features complementary black and green colors, giving players equipped with this skin a sleek yet eye-catching look. The skin will most likely be available for purchase during the 6th Anniversary Event, with an unlock cost of 1800 Apex Coins.

4) Overfloater

Overfloater Horizon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Overfloater is a Legendary skin that was released as a part of the Dark Depths Event in 2022. The skin is visually appealing due to its vivid and colorful hues. After its launch, Overfloater was made available in Apex Packs, and crafting.

During the aforementioned event, players had to pay 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Materials to unlock the skin. Currently, the legendary skin can be acquired by spending 1200 Crafting Materials.

5) Spectral Slayer

Spectral Slayer Horizon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ranking fifth on our best Horizon skins list is the legendary skin, Spectral Slayer. This skin was a part of the Blood Moon Sale, released in September 2023. Spectral Slayer features black, silver, and a dark shade of red, making it an apealing skin for many players.

This legendary skin was only available in two different bundles, where the cheapest one cost 2500 Apex Coins. Unfortunately, it hasn’t appeared in the store since the Blood Moon Sale ended. Hence, players will have to wait until its reappearance in the Apex item store.

