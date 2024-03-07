5 best Catalyst skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Having the best Catalyst skin in your collection will make you eager to use this Controller Legend. Released during the launch of Season 15 of Apex Legends, Catalyst has dominated the title’s meta for a significant amount of time. This Defensive Conjurer is a master of controlling constructed spaces and open fields with her abilities.

This unit's kit allows her to reinforce a few doors, throw Spikes, and put up a wall of ferrofluid. While under attack from multiple directions, she can use her Ultimate, Dark Veil, to separate herself and her teammates from their attackers and allow them a chance to heal.

The developers at Respawn Entertainment have bestowed Apex players with several Catalyst skins. Now, gamers can look good while dominating the lobby, playing as her. With that in mind, here are the five best Catalyst skins Apex Legends players should be using in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Best Catalyst skins that Apex Legends players should be using in 2024

1) Gorgon’s Glare

Gorgon's Glare Catalyst (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Among the best Catalyst skins, Gorgon’s Glare is a Legendary cosmetic that was first introduced during the Fight or Fright Sale in October 2023. It is a part of the Gorgon’s Glare bundle that also features the Legendary RE-45 skin, venom Spitter.

The Gorgon’s Glare skin boasts one of the three Gorgons from Greek mythology, Medusa. Players must spend 2,500 Apex Coins to purchase the bundle this item comes in, as it is not available separately at the time of writing.

2) Stellar Swimmer

Stellar Swimmer Catalyst (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Released along with the Sun Squad Collection Event in March 2023, the Stellar Swimmer is one of the best Catalyst skins available in Apex Legends. After its release, the cosmetic was fairly popular among the Catalyst mains and players.

To obtain the Stellar Swimmer skin, players must spend 1,800 Apex Coins. As this is a Collection Event item, gamers can expect it to become available during an event with a similar theme.

3) Technowitch

Technowitch Catalyst (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Technowitch is popular among Apex players and is also considered one of the best Catalyst skins that have been released so far. This Legendary item was first released during Season 16 as a part of the fourth Anniversary Collection Event in February 2023.

This Catalyst skin equips her with sunglasses and headphones while also showing off bright and vibrant colors. Players must spend 1,800 Apex Coins to buy this item and add it to their inventory. Another Collection Event skin, Technowitch, appeared on the title's Store Page during the fifth Anniversary event; thus, gamers can expect it to be obtainable during Apex Legends' sixth Anniversary celebrations.

4) Dragon Queen

Dragon Queen Catalyst (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Dragon Queen Catalyst skin features a dragon covering a whole dress. It was released as a part of the Lunar New Year Sale 2024. This skin was available as part of three different bundles, where the cheapest one cost 3,000 Apex Coins.

The skin boasts the colors red, gold, and black, making it look elegant. It has not appeared in the Store after expiring, but players can expect it to come back during the 2025 Lunar New Year.

5) Crimson Goddess

Crimson Goddess Catalyst (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Crimson Goddess secures the fifth place on this list. It is a recolor of the Suns Up skin. Considered one of the best Catalyst skins by several fans, it was released as a part of the Death Dynasty Collection Event during Apex Legends Season 18 in August 2023.

Players are needed to spend 1,800 Apex Coins to obtain this skin. Crimson Goddess features black and gold as its primary colors while also having a little bit of red. Unfortunately, this skin hasn’t shown up in the shop after the Death Dynasty Collection Event expired.

