5 best Gibraltar skins for Apex Legends in 2024

The best Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends will surely make you want to take up the Support Legend in-game. Being one of the oldest characters added to the game during the beta stage, Gibraltar adds a layer of depth to any Apex team composition. Used primarily as a Shield specialist, the son of two SARAS volunteers is an expert at shielding teammates by protecting them from upcoming chaos inside the arena.

Gibraltar is equipped with a unique set of defensive abilities alongside some newly added perks that help him absorb a lot of damage during intense fights. Hence, mastering this Support Legend would be the key to dominating any competitive match.

While dominating is one thing, looking the part while doing so is even more impressive. And the developers have blessed the Apex community with many skins for Gibraltar. Since the options are plenty, this article will enumerate the top five best Gibraltar skins players should use in 2024 in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion

List of all Best Gibraltar Skins in 2024

1) Brudda Bear

Brudda Bear Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Coming on top of our list of best Gibraltar skins, Brudda Bear is quite a popular pick. This legendary rarity skin was a part of the Mirage’s Holo-Day Bash Collection Event during Season 3 and the Holo-Day Bash Event in 2020 of Apex Legends.

It features a polar bear skin wearing a muffler and x eye patches. Players must spend 1800 Apex Coins in order to add this adorable skin to their collection.

2) Golden Guardian

Golden Guardian Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Golden Guardian is a fairly popular choice among the best Gibraltar skins available. The legendary rarity skin was part of the 3rd Anniversary Collection Event during Season 12 in Apex Legends. The skin makes Gibraltar look like a Formidable commander of an Arctic Tribe. Additionally, the Golden colored mask and shield suit him well.

Players needed to spend 1800 Apex Coins to add this skin to their inventory. Despite being an Event-exclusive skin, it has appeared once in the Apex Legends in-game shop. Hence, it’s most likely to return again.

3) Dark Side

Dark Side Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Showcasing the evil side of Gibraltar that no one wants to see, this Legendary rarity skin has taken the Apex community by storm. Despite having a premium look, it isn’t a part of any event or bundle. This skin can be found inside the Legends’s skin section and crafted by spending 1200 Crafting Materials.

Moreover, if players don’t want to spend Crafting Materials, they can obtain this exceptional skin by spending 1800 Apex Coins. This skin plays a pivotal role in obtaining another Gibraltar Legendary skin named Redwood Raider. Judging by its popularity, this skin can be considered one of the best Gibraltar skins.

4) Ring Leader

Ring Leader Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Ring Leader features a classy look on Gibraltar, which is rumored to be inspired by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. However, the developers haven’t confirmed such speculations. This legendary rarity skin has a chest tattoo alongside a shield with a bull’s face on it.

This skin was a part of the Thrillseekers-themed Event during Season 9 of Apex Legends. Players worldwide can purchase this skin with 1800 Apex Coins.

5) King of the Sea

King of the Sea Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Showcasing as the leader of some coastal tribal group, King of the Sea definitely comes under as one of the best Gibraltar skins. The tribal cosmetics alongside a tattoo on Gibraltar’s chest add another layer of depth to the skin. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a part of any Collection or Themed Event that happened in Apex Legends.

Players must spend $19.99 in order to buy Gibraltar’s edition of Apex Legends and add this exclusive skin to their inventory. However, despite being an Event-exclusive skin, it has appeared in the in-game store once. Players can also purchase this skin from the in-game shop after spending 1800 Apex Coins.

