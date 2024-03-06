5 best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends in 2024

Support class mains constantly remain on the lookout for the best Lifeline skins in Apex Legends. Born into a family of affluent war profiteers, she left her house after discovering the amount of harm her family had inflicted on the war victims. Thereafter, she joined the Frontier Corps as a Medic. Lifeline is the first Support Legend to be introduced during the beta phase of this battle royale.

The Combat Medic is equipped with the perfect kit to provide the right amount of health during extreme circumstances. Hence, mastering Lifeline makes sense since she brings an extra layer of depth to any team composition in Apex Legends.

With a plethora of Lifeline skins in-game, players might be confused about which one to pick to dominate the arena. This article lists the five best Lifeline skins that players should add to their inventory in 2024.

List of all Best Lifeline Skins in 2024

1) From the Ashes

From The Ashes Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

From the Ashes is a fairly popular pick and among the best Lifeline skins. This legendary rarity skin was part of the Season 3 Battle Pass (Level 53) of Apex Legends. After spending 950 Apex Coins on the premium edition of the Battle Pass, one can get their hands on this exceptional skin showcasing a pair of black horns with golden eyes.

2) Ghost Stalker

Ghost Stalker Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ghost Stalker is a legendary rarity skin and was a part of the Season 8 Themed Event named War Games. The skin has a futuristic look that appeals to the Apex community. Players need to spend 1800 Apex Coins to obtain it in their inventory.

Seeing the popularity of the skin and the number of times it has appeared in the in-game shop, it can be considered one of the best Lifeline skins.

3) Bad to the Bone

Bad to the Bone Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Showcasing a biker-style outfit with punk vibes, this Psamathe resident was a Battle Pass asset during the eighth chapter of the battle royale. Players had to grind their way up to Level 50 of the premium segment of the Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins.

However, being a Battle Pass-exclusive skin, it’s never going to appear in the Apex Legends in-game shop. Moreover, with the hype it created within the community upon its release, it is one of the best Lifeline skins available in the Battle Pass.

4) Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Guardian Angel features a fluffy white gown-like outfit with a golden touch to it. Players had to buy the exclusive Lifline edition of the game to get their hands on this skin. However, players have seen it appear in the in-game store. They can purchase it by spending 1800 Apex Coins.

5) Alabaster Titan

Alabaster Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This legendary Lifeline skin was part of the Evolution Collection Event during Season 10 of Apex Legends. Lifeline seems to wear a futuristic space outfit. The skin costs 1800 Apex Coins. Judging from its popularity and the number of times it has appeared in the in-game shop, it’s likely to return.

