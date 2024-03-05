Inner Beast Collection Event in Apex Legends: All skins, free reward tracker, and more

The long-awaited Inner Beast Collection Event in Apex Legends has kicked off and will be active till March 19, 2024. As a reward for this event, Apex developers have introduced a total of 24 skins and cosmetics in-game. Additionally, it will allow players to obtain a recolored Octane’s Heirloom as the ultimate reward in-game.
This limited-time event has taken over the existing Duos and Trios where players must initiate a hunt by collecting Hunt Data Pads near them. They must kill their prey in order to get rewarded with better gear. Hence, this article will provide a quick rundown of all the skins, free rewards, trackers, and other items in Apex Legends.
All Inner Beast collection event Skins and Cosmetics in Apex Legends
As mentioned earlier, the event features a total of 24 exceptional skins and cosmetics in-game, including 12 Epic and 12 Legendary. Players can get these skins and cosmetics by purchasing Inner Beast collection event packs for 700 Apex Coins. They must spend 16400 Apex Coins ( Approximately $170) to get all the available skins and cosmetics.
Furthermore, here’s a cost breakdown list to get a better overview of the spending process:
- 1000 Apex Coins: $9.99
- 6000 Apex Coins: $59.99
- 10000 Apex Coins: $99.99
Here’s a detailed list of all the skins and cosmetics of the Inner Beast collection event in Apex:
Epic-Tier items
Charming Chameleon Mirage skin
Roaring Rhino Newcastle skin
Devastating Dragon Valkyrie skin
Hive Hunter Nemesis skin
Cobra Strike Peacekeeper skin
Poison Strike Triple Take skin
Steel Wyrm Bloodhound banner frame
Robo Sapien Caustic banner frame
Mechanic's Den Rampart banner frame
Power Panther Octane banner frame
Charging Bull Gibraltar banner frame
Snowy Solitude Loba banner frame
These aforementioned Inner Beast Collection Event epic skins and cosmetics can be unlocked in-game by spending either 1000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Materials.
Legendary-Tier items
Prowler Guardian Bloodhound skin
Big Bad Wolf Loba skin
The Bull Gibraltar skin
Wild Fox Rampart skin
Mad Panther Octane skin
Primal Rage Caustic skin
Mawful CAR SMG skin
Steel Talon Sentinel skin
Ferocious Bite Spitfire skin
Sly Shot Wingman skin
The Horns Prowler skin
Howling Wind R-301 skin
The aforementioned Inner Beast Collection Event Legendary Skins and cosmetics can be unlocked in-game by spending either 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Materials.
Additionally, upon acquiring the above 24 skins, players can obtain the recolored Octane Heirloom and other rewards.
Octane's Prototype Heirloom Weapon
Fabricator Octane banner frame
Over Stimulated Octane finisher
However, if players don’t want to spend a hefty amount of cash in the Inner Beast event in Apex Legends, developers are introducing some freebies. One can collect Event Points by playing the game mode. These Event Points are the key to unlocking free rewards in-game. The free Inner Beasts’s offerings are likely to be introduced later in-game.
Hence, here’s a detailed description of all the free reward tiers of Inner Beast events in Apex Legends:
- Inner Beast universal banner badge: 250 Event Points
- 10 battle pass stars: 500 Event Points
- New And Improved universal holospray (Epic): 750 Event Points
- 3 battle pass stars: 1,000 Event Points
- Pocket Knife weapon charm (Epic): 1,250 Event Points
- Fear Ness universal holospray (Epic): 1,500 Event Points
- Bull Power weapon charm (Epic): 2,000 Event Points
- 25 Crafting Metals: 2,500 Event Points
- 3 battle pass stars: 3,000 Event Points
- 25 Crafting Metals: 3,500 Event Points
- Beast Hunter Bocek weapon skin (Epic): 4,000 Event Points
- Baleful Bat Vantage Legend skin (Epic): 5,000 Event Points
