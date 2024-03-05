Inner Beast Collection Event in Apex Legends: All skins, free reward tracker, and more

The long-awaited Inner Beast Collection Event in Apex Legends has kicked off and will be active till March 19, 2024. As a reward for this event, Apex developers have introduced a total of 24 skins and cosmetics in-game. Additionally, it will allow players to obtain a recolored Octane’s Heirloom as the ultimate reward in-game.

This limited-time event has taken over the existing Duos and Trios where players must initiate a hunt by collecting Hunt Data Pads near them. They must kill their prey in order to get rewarded with better gear. Hence, this article will provide a quick rundown of all the skins, free rewards, trackers, and other items in Apex Legends.

All Inner Beast collection event Skins and Cosmetics in Apex Legends

As mentioned earlier, the event features a total of 24 exceptional skins and cosmetics in-game, including 12 Epic and 12 Legendary. Players can get these skins and cosmetics by purchasing Inner Beast collection event packs for 700 Apex Coins. They must spend 16400 Apex Coins ( Approximately $170) to get all the available skins and cosmetics.

Furthermore, here’s a cost breakdown list to get a better overview of the spending process:

1000 Apex Coins: $9.99

6000 Apex Coins: $59.99

10000 Apex Coins: $99.99

Here’s a detailed list of all the skins and cosmetics of the Inner Beast collection event in Apex:

Epic-Tier items

Charming Chameleon Mirage skin

Mirage Event Skin of Inner Beast Collection Event (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Roaring Rhino Newcastle skin

Newcastle event Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Devastating Dragon Valkyrie skin

Valkyrie Skin of Inner Beast Collection Event(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hive Hunter Nemesis skin

Nemesis Weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Cobra Strike Peacekeeper skin

Peacekeeper Weapon Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Poison Strike Triple Take skin

Triple take weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Steel Wyrm Bloodhound banner frame

Bloodhound banner (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Robo Sapien Caustic banner frame

Caustic Banner (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mechanic's Den Rampart banner frame

Rampart banner (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Power Panther Octane banner frame

Octane banner frame (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Charging Bull Gibraltar banner frame

Gibraltar banner (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Snowy Solitude Loba banner frame

Loba banner (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

These aforementioned Inner Beast Collection Event epic skins and cosmetics can be unlocked in-game by spending either 1000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Materials.

Legendary-Tier items

Prowler Guardian Bloodhound skin

Bloodhound skin of Inner Beast Collection Event(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Big Bad Wolf Loba skin

Loba skin of Inner Beast Collection Event(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Bull Gibraltar skin

Gibraltar event skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wild Fox Rampart skin

Rampart skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mad Panther Octane skin

Octane event skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment

Primal Rage Caustic skin

Caustic event skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mawful CAR SMG skin

CAR SMG weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Steel Talon Sentinel skin

Sentinel Weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ferocious Bite Spitfire skin

Spitfire Weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Sly Shot Wingman skin

Wingman weapon skin in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Horns Prowler skin

Prowler weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Howling Wind R-301 skin

R-301 weapon skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The aforementioned Inner Beast Collection Event Legendary Skins and cosmetics can be unlocked in-game by spending either 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Materials.

Additionally, upon acquiring the above 24 skins, players can obtain the recolored Octane Heirloom and other rewards.

Octane's Prototype Heirloom Weapon

Octane recolored Heirloom (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Fabricator Octane banner frame

Octane banner frame in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Over Stimulated Octane finisher

Octane finisher in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

However, if players don’t want to spend a hefty amount of cash in the Inner Beast event in Apex Legends, developers are introducing some freebies. One can collect Event Points by playing the game mode. These Event Points are the key to unlocking free rewards in-game. The free Inner Beasts’s offerings are likely to be introduced later in-game.

Free Reward Tracker of Inner Beast Collection Event (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hence, here’s a detailed description of all the free reward tiers of Inner Beast events in Apex Legends:

Inner Beast universal banner badge: 250 Event Points

10 battle pass stars: 500 Event Points

New And Improved universal holospray (Epic): 750 Event Points

3 battle pass stars: 1,000 Event Points

Pocket Knife weapon charm (Epic): 1,250 Event Points

Fear Ness universal holospray (Epic): 1,500 Event Points

Bull Power weapon charm (Epic): 2,000 Event Points

25 Crafting Metals: 2,500 Event Points

3 battle pass stars: 3,000 Event Points

25 Crafting Metals: 3,500 Event Points

Beast Hunter Bocek weapon skin (Epic): 4,000 Event Points

Baleful Bat Vantage Legend skin (Epic): 5,000 Event Points

