In Apex Legends Season 20, the Best Controller class Legends bring an added layer of depth to any team, particularly on World's Edge. Despite the ever-shifting meta, some Agents remain intact in the top tier due to their strategic utilities, while some stay in the shadows for not keeping up with the changes.

As a result, players often struggle with choosing the right Legend. Hence, this article will provide them with a detailed explanation through a tier list featuring the Best Controller Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Best Controller class Legends tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends offers 25 Legends, divided into four classes: Assault, Support, Skrimisher, and Controller. Among these, we’ll talk about the tier list of Best Controller class Legends for World’s Edge in Season 20.

We’ve divided all the Controller class Legends into three different tiers.

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

In the tiers mentioned above, the S-Tier represents the highest tier, while the B-Tier represents the lowest one.

S-Tier

Controller Legends in the S-Tier are meta picks with high pick rates. Besides providing different sets of utilities, they can alter the tide of the battle inside the World’s Edge arena.

Here are S-Tier Legends for the best Controller class Legends tier list for World’s Edge in Season 20:

Caustic:

Caustic (Image via Electronic Arts)

Caustic, introduced during the early access phase of Apex Legends, excels in close-quarter combat scenarios, leveraging the map dynamics to his advantage. His Nox Gas Trap can turn the tide of the battles during those intense fights in close terrain. It releases a deadly Nox gas where each tick initially provides five damage, then gradually increases.

Additionally, Nox Vision allows him to see enemy movements through his toxic gas. During a high-octane fight, if the enemy gets caught inside the gas trap, it’ll be easier for him to track their activity and plan your team’s next moves.

Furthermore, we can’t forget about one of the most overpowered ultimates of the game, Nox Gas Grenade. Players generally use this ability to get an upper hand in a close-terrain fight. Besides that, one can use it to force out enemies from the rocky corners of World’s Edge. Hence, these abilities make Caustic one of the best Controller class Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

A-Tier

Controller Legends residing in the A-Tier are quite viable choices in-game. They proved to be very effective with their utilities set in the lava lands of Talon, World’s Edge.

Below are the A-Tier Legends among the best Controller class Legends tier list for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20:

Catalyst:

Catalyst (Image via Electronic Arts)

On top of the A-Tier is Catalyst, introduced during the 15th chapter of the Battle Royale. Her tactical ability, Piercing Spikes, can be a real menace during close to mid-terrain battles. As World’s Edge offers players a lot of close corners to play with, these spikes can give an upper hand by slowing and damaging approaching enemies over time.

Furthermore, Catalyst’s Barricade can be useful as players don’t have to care much for the flank routes. These Barricades will seal the routes for them and their team. However, they are breakable, providing awareness of any incoming threats from a distance.

Catalyst's ultimate, Dark Veil, features a ferrofluid wall that can be used as both an offensive and defensive tool. Whenever an adversary tries to rush towards her, it slows them down and partially blinds them for some time. For these reasons, she definitely belongs in the A-Tier of best Controller class Legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Wattson:

Wattson (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wattson definitely comes under the A-Tier of Best Controller Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. Introduced during the second season of this battle royale, her Perimeter Security stands out as one of the best abilities for a map like World’s Edge. As she and her teammates enter a particular building or small zone, those electrified fences will ensure no threat can flank her.

Additionally, Wattson’s Spark of Genius gives her the upper hand during intense fights, allowing her to recharge shields every two seconds. She also can stack up to two Ultimate Accelerants per slot.

Finally, Wattson’s ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, proved to be the most effective in World’s Edge. It's particularly useful for holding specific areas, regardless of the height. The Pylon destroys any ordinance within its vicinity and can also repair shields. Moreover, it increases Wattson's tactical recharge rate. However, as the Pylon remains neutral, players must strategically position it to prevent enemies from exploiting it and capitalizing on their mistakes.

B-Tier

Controller Legends from the B-Tier are considered the weakest choices in-game. Despite having useful utilities inside their kit, these are less impactful than others during intense team fights. As a result, they have lower pick rates.

Let’s take a look at the B-Tier Legends for the best Controller class Legends tier list for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20:

Rampart:

Rampart (Image via Electronic Arts)

Rampart is one of the less-picked Controller Legends in Apex Legends Season 20. Despite having an Amped cover in her kit, it’s usually not very helpful during sweaty close-range fights of the World’s Edge arena. However, if a player prefers taking long-range fights, they can take full advantage of the 20% boost of the outgoing damage through the shield.

Additionally, Rampart’s passive, Modded Loader only rewards a player using LMGs and Miniguns by increasing the magazine size while decreasing the reload time. However, most players prefer Shotguns and Rifles because of the rapid nature of the game. Hence, this ability will not bring some changes to the plate.

However, the Mobile Minigun is useful when players have less ammo in reserve. With a magazine size of 150 bullets, it’s more than enough to wreak havoc in the arena of World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

