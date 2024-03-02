Best Skirmisher Class tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

As the perk system was introduced, players were left wondering who the best Skirmisher class legends for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 were. Currently, the Skirmisher class boasts six Legends to choose from, each specializing in dissimilar abilities but excelling in similar play styles.

World's Edge is one of the oldest maps in Apex Legends, which received an update with the release of Apex Legends Season 20. The abovementioned map debuted with Season 3 along with the Surveillance Expert, Crypto.

This article constructs a tier list of the best Skirmisher Legends in Apex Legends Season 20 for World's Edge based on their performance on the map.

Note: Some Aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Best Skirmisher class Legend tier list for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

The following section will place and divide the best Skirmisher Legends for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 in a tier list:

S-tier

The Legends in this tier are one of the best Skirmishers whose abilities are overpowered and can be utilized in various situations. They also have considerable worth when launched into World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

1) Revenant

Revenant (Image via Electronic Arts)

Following the revamp, Revenant is currently regarded as one of the best Skirmisher Legends. When deployed into World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, he shows significant worth and is one of the strongest Legends.

When in a pinch, Revenant can activate his Ultimate ability, Forged Shadows, to gain 75 shields, easily giving him a significant advantage over the fight. When fighting distant adversaries, Revenant can easily close the distance using his Tactical ability, Shadow Pounce, which lets him launch himself in a specific direction.

2) Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Image via Electronic Arts)

With the release of Apex Legends Season 20, Valkyrie has risen to the top as one of the best Skirmishers. Her Passive ability, VTOL Jets, allows her to climb/fly onto various buildings in World’s Edge, which can help her gain a significant advantage in fights.

Valkyrie’s Tactical ability, Missile Swarm, allows her to stun players behind cover, benefitting her allies and herself while pushing the enemies. When surrounded by enemy teams, Valkyrie can also get herself and her allies out of the situation by utilizing her Ultimate, Skyward Dive.

A-tier

The Skirmishers in this tier are excellent but are mostly overshadowed by the Legends in the S-tier. Even though they are overshadowed, each is remarkably powerful and holds significant value when utilized correctly.

1) Horizon

Horizon (Image via Electronic Arts)

On top of the A tier is Horizon, which was released into the game with the launch of Season 7. When deployed in World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, her ability to easily move vertically and gain control of various spaces that other Legends cannot make her stronger than others.

Her Ultimate ability, Black Hole, allows her to draw adversaries out of cover without causing any difficulties, making her an excellent character who can constantly put pressure on the enemies.

2) Octane

Octane (Image via Electronic Arts)

Octane is an excellent Skirmisher for making aggressive plays in World’s Edge. He utilizes his Tactical ability, Stim, which bestows 40% sprint speed for six seconds. Using Stim costs Octane a portion of his health, but it allows him to close the distance between his enemies quickly. His Ultimate, Launch Pad, propels all players that step on it in the direction they are looking.

3) Wraith

Wraith (Image via Electronic Arts)

This Interdimensional Skirmisher of Apex Legends is one of the powerful yet very situational Legends. Depending on the situation, Wraith can be both aggressive and passive when deployed into World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. She can use her Tactical, Into The Void, to flee from a tricky situation while also being utilized to make an aggressive push.

Wraith’s Ultimate, Dimensional Rift, allows her to place a portal that can be used for an easy getaway. Her Passive also notifies her when a danger approaches her.

B-tier

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder (Image via Electronic Arts)

Pathfinder ranks last on our best Skirmisher tier list for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. While he's an excellent character, his abilities simply aren't very valuable when compared to the other Legends in the same class.

Pathfinder’s Passive allows him to scan Care Packages, Ring Consoles, and Survey Beacons. His Tactical allows him to grapple to a surface while his Ultimate lets him out a zipline that can be used by everyone. Both his abilities can be used for aggressive pushes or to get out of a tight spot.

