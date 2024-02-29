5 best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 features a plethora of POIs (Points of Interest) or drop locations for the players to land and acquire loot. Each one offers various loots such as weapons, attachments, and healing items to the players dropping there. The map was first introduced to the players along with the launch of season 12, and some changes were recently made with the release of season 19.

Players looking for the most valuable drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 have come to the right place, as this article lists the top five best drop locations on the aforementioned map.

Five best drop locations that players should be landing on Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20

1) Lighting Rod

Lightning Rod in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Lightning Rod is located on the top right side of the map of Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20, on the mountain's peak. The POI (Points of Interest) got merged with Thunderwatch after season 19 Storm Point rework, and the whole location is divided into three areas that players can go and loot.

The Respawn Beacon is included with the POI, allowing players to revive fallen teammates during battle.

Lightning Rod also has a chance to spawn the Ring Console that Controller Legends can scan to reveal the next ring location, which will help players gain a significant advantage.

2) Wattson’s Pylon

Pylon in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wattson’s Pylon is another one of the best drop locations at Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 list. It was introduced to the players with the Storm Point rework in season 19 that replaced Antenna, featuring high-tier loot.

The location also features a Charge Tower that players can utilize to get their Legend’s ultimate quickly to gain the upper hand during the early parts of a match. If no teams are competing for the POI, players can readily find loot and freely roam the map, seeking out battles.

3) Launch Pad

Launch Pad in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Launch Pad holds significant value to the players landing there, making it one of the best drop locations of Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20 list. It is located near the Devastated Coast, formerly known as Fish Farms. The POI offers players significant amounts of loot and multiple Prowler Den and Spider Nests, which will help them upgrade their EVO Shields to get their perks early in the match.

Launch Pad also houses a Respawn Beacon and has a chance to spawn the Replicator, which allows plates to craft various items such as Shield Battery, Med Kit, Teammate Banners, and Ammo.

4) ECHO HQ

ECHO HQ in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

ECHO HQ, introduced in season 19, which replaced Gale-Station, is another location that players should be dropping in while playing Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20.

The POI is located on the bottom right side of the Storm Point map near the sea and covers a vast area filled with high-medium tier loot. Players can easily loot the entire POI in a few minutes after dropping and start moving around the map to look for fights.

ECHO HQ also has a Trident spawn point, which allows players to travel through the map quickly and helps them gain an advantage over positions for late-game fights or zones.

5) The Wall

The Wall in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Wall is the final location in this list that we consider is best in Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 20. Located on the northern part of Storm Point, The Wall is an excellent POI and one of the popular locations to drop in Apex Legends. If no teams are dropping, players can easily scatter across different parts of the POI to obtain an adequate amount of loot.

As it is a mid-tier loot area, players will not be geared as much as the other POIs mentioned above, but the chance of spawning Replicator and the Ring Console makes this POI an amazing choice to land on. It has easy access to some of the nearby POIs, such as North Pad, Zeus Station, and Command Center, making it easier to rotate around Storm Point.