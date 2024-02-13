Apex Legends Season 20 patch notes: Balance updates, weapons and attachments, Legend changes, and more

Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout is here, and the developers have seemingly overhauled the entire game with the newest update. There now exists a multidimensional level of Hero customizability, allowing players to pick up unique Legend-exclusive upgrades that suit their playstyle and their team's needs. Furthermore, EVO changes have now ensured that players perform team-centric plays rather than solo plays to help secure better advantages for all members.

This article will detail the official patch notes for Apex Legends Season 20.

Update patch notes for Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout

Considering the beefy changes that have been patched through, we expect Season 20 of Apex Legends to see an entire meta overhaul. Even the core mechanics of the game will see a distinct change, improving the general quality of life for all casual and competitive players.

Balance updates in Apex Legends Season 20

Crafting 2.0

Crafting Rotation is no more, all weapons and loot are back on the floor

Crafting options reduced to Shield Battery, Medkit, Ammo, and Player Banners

Inventory can now be accessed from the Crafting menu

Rampart’s Big Maude

All paintball weapons are now free, dispense time increased

Increased variety of weapons, but gold kitted weapons no longer offered

One free weapon per player, per match (Loba can steal a second with Black Market)

Replicators

Each individual Replicator is now single-use per player, per match

Every game will start with 12 spawned

Decreased interaction time with instant printing

Printed items left alone will auto-eject from the Replicator after some time

Care Package Weapon Rotation

EVA-8 enters the Care Package

Prowler returns to the floor

Gold Weapons Rotation

R-301, RE-45, Mastiff, Devotion, 30-30

Weapons and attachments changes in Apex Legends Season 20

30-30 Repeater

Base damage reduced to 39 (was 42)

Ammo capacity

Base capacity unchanged (6)

White Magazine reduced to 7 (was 8)

Blue Magazine reduced to 8 (was 10)

Purple & Gold Magazine reduced to 10 (was 12)

Skullpiercer headshot multiplier reduced to 2.0 (was 2.1)

Dual Loader removed as an integrated Hop-Up, now only loads 1 shell per reload

Marksman Stock reload speed bonus normalized to match other sniper weapons

Reloading 3 shells in a row now increases reload speed by 20% for the remainder of the reload

EVA-8 [Care Package]

Damage reduced to 6 (was 7)

Fire rate increased to 3 (was 2.4)

Recoil reduced to better match the much faster fire rate

Hammer Points: 20% damage increase against flesh (+1 damage)

Gold Shotgun Bolt: shells reloaded on slide increased to 2 (was 1)

Note: this change only affects the Care Package EVA-8

Hemlock

Damage reduced to 20 (was 21)

Hipfire spread increased

Spread delay increased to 0.28 (was 0.21)

L-Star

Can no longer equip Barrel Attachments

Prowler [Floor]

Reverted to non-Care Package version

Damage decreased to 15 (was 16)

Select Fire Hop-Up removed

Burst delay increased to 0.28 (was 0.24)

Spread delay increased to 0.28 (was 0.15)

R-99

ADS vertical and horizontal recoil increased

R-301

Hipfire spread reduced

SMG Ballistics

Projectile gravity increased across all SMGs

Projectile launch speed reduced across most SMGs (Prowler unchanged)

1x Digital Threat

Can no longer be equipped to SMGs

Spawn rates reduced by 20%

Laser Sights

Spread multipliers reduced

White Laser Sight adjusted to x0.9 (was x0.8)

Blue Laser Sight adjusted to x0.8 (was x0.6)

Purple Laser Sight adjusted to x0.7 (was x0.4)

Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 20

Heavy-Rig Legends (Gibraltar, Caustic, Pathfinder, Newcastle, Revenant)

Now use medium-rig first-person movement animations

Actual game speeds have not changed, these Legends will feel less sluggish when running

Support Legends

Extended Supply Bin contents have been improved (see below)

Ballistic

Sling: Sling Weapons now have all White attachments while equipped

Tempest: effect radius for ally range has been increased to 90m (was 13m)

Bloodhound

Tracker: Raven scan’s Ult Charge is now gated behind the Hunting Ravens upgrade

Catalyst

Dark Veil:

lifetime decreased to 15s (was 25s)

length decreased to 40m (was 55m)

Conduit

Radiant Flash

Cooldown increased to 26s (was 21s)

Temporary Shield generation rate decreased to 15HP/s (was 20HP/s)

Temporary Shield generation time increased to 9s (was 8s)

Energy Barricade

Mine duration reduced to 45s (was 60s)

Mine HP reduced to 200HP (was 250HP)

The distance at which mines are removed when deployed too close to one another has been increased by ~100%

Crypto

Surveillance Drone

Speed of drone recall has been increased slightly

Transitions going in and out of drone are now faster

Horizon

Gravity Lift: cooldown increased to 25s (was 20s)

Lifeline

In modes with Upgrade Cores enabled, Lifeline's Care Package now has a 50/50 chance to drop an extra piece of smart equipment (vs. large consumable) instead of an Armor

Mad Maggie

Wrecking Ball

Will no longer be destroyed on first enemy hit

Instead, the Wrecking Ball will trigger an explosion then keep going, allowing for a second explosion to trigger later

The same player cannot be hit again by the ball for 2s after first impact

Players can only be affected by the shellshock and knockback effects once

Will now bounce through devices it hits and destroys

Octane

Jump Pad: the audio falloff of double-jump has been adjusted to be slightly less audible from long distances

Pathfinder

Insider Knowledge

Scanning Care Packages now awards 50% Ult Charge (was 100%) and 15s Ult Cooldown (was 10s)

This also applies to Ring Console or Survey Beacon scans

Map changes in Apex Legends Season 20

Map Updates

The Apex Games Museum on World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 has an all-new exhibit that honors the history of the Outlands and the origin of the Games. Filled with interactive kiosks, artwork, and red carpet flair, the museum has many interesting tidbits of information, community artwork, and even some Easter eggs.

Special celebration dressing in the form of flags, banners, and even the return of our larger-than-life Legend balloons can be found on every map. This year features an all-new cast designed with the Breakout aesthetic in mind.

Tridents, jump balloons, gravity cannons, loot bins, and more have a fresh look to complement the theme of the season.

Thunderdome

Feel the energy as the crowd comes alive in our first custom Mixtape map!

Immerse yourself in the action of a focused three-lane multiplayer map designed for fast-paced gameplay

Playable for all mixtape game modes: Team Deathmatch, Gun Run, and Control

Get hyped listening to the cheers from the crowd in the arena stands

Game mode changes in Apex Legends Season 20

Mixtape update Apex Legends Season 20

Updated Loadouts to reflect Weapon Meta changes

Gun Run: removed Charge Rifle, added Kraber

NEW LTM: Straight Shot—check out the collection event blog for more details

Players spawn above a random POI and skydive in, no Jumpmaster

Weapons spawn kitted at different rarities, streamlining loot

Reduced Lobby to 30 players and shorter rounds

Requeue with your party directly from the death screen

All Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 20

Ranked Reloaded is here, and here are all the changes featured in this mode for Apex Legends Season 20:

Level requirement now 20 (was 50)

Entry cost will return: 20 RP per Tier starting at Silver

Player Rankings now visible

Promotional Trials have been removed

Provisional Matches have been removed

Ranked Tier RP requirements will have some increases

RP value will be used to matchmake. For full-stack premades, the highest RP value in the squad will be used.

Splits are returning

Start at 1 RP at the beginning of the Season, split will drop ranking by 6 divisions

Updated Bonuses

Challenger Bonus: earn a 50% bonus on the elimination of a higher ranked player that was contributed to

Top 5 Streak Bonus: for maintaining a placement streak of 5th or better, earn up to a maximum of a 40 RP bonus

2 match streak: +10 RP

3 match streak: +20 RP

4 match streak: +30 RP

5+ match streak: +40 RP

World Systems Apex Legends Season 20

Extended Supply Bins

Extended Supply Bins now give Smart Gear

Players can find gear upgrades for Knockdown Shields, Helmets, and Backpacks in the hidden shelf

Small chance of granting purple gear if a player on the squad has white gear or none at all

Small chance of granting gold gear if the entire squad has purple gear

More reliably gives Heat Shields & MRBs when needed

Increased likelihood of getting Med Kit over Syringes

Ring Exploit Prevention

Players spending too much time outside the Ring will be warned and then eliminated in Apex Legends Season 20

All Graphics changes in Apex Legends Season 20

General GPU rendering optimizations for FX

Improved Low Res FX rendering quality

Improved Volumetric Lighting

Optimized FX after stepping through a Catalyst wall for better GPU performance

Optimized FX when taking damage from Fuse's ultimate for better GPU performance

PS5 and Xbox X/S improved CPU graphics performance with parallelization of rendering workloads

For more Apex Legends Season 20 news, check these links below

