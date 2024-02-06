How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin in Apex Legends Season 20

A brand-new Reactive Flatline skin has been introduced in Apex Legends Season 20. This new cosmetic has got the community hyped. The Flatline is undoubtedly one of the most popular assault rifles in the game, and the new reactive for it has turned quite a few heads. However, there are certain challenges you must overcome to get your hands on this prized possession.

This article will explore all the challenges you must complete to unlock the Legendary Reactive Flatline skin in Apex Legends.

How to get Reactive Flatline skin in Apex Legends Season 20

The Reactive Flatline skins 'Heat Sink' and 'Heavy Metal' were previously released as part of the Battle Pass collection for Season 4, and they are now returning as a Legendary rarity recolor. These cosmetics are definitely rare and coveted skins in the game.

To unlock the Reactive Flatline skin in Apex Legends Season 20, you can follow these steps:

Launch your preferred game client, i.e., Steam or Origin. Update the game upon the launch of the Season 20: Breakout. Log in with your credentials as you launch the game. Proceed to the challenges tab and locate the newly launched Legend Challenges.

Upon the debut of Season 20, Apex Legends will allow players to unlock numerous Legends throughout the entire Season. Every two weeks or so, a new Legend will be provided for free. These Legends will come bearing new challenges, completing which will allow players to keep the Legend forever.

Here is a list of the upcoming free Legends and their release window:

Seer - February 13, 2024 till February 26, 2024.

- February 13, 2024 till February 26, 2024. Fuse - February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024.

- February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024. Rampart - March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024.

- March 12, 2024, till March 25, 2024. Mad Maggie - March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024.

- March 26, 2024 till April 8, 2024. Loba - April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024.

- April 9, 2024, till April 24, 2024. Valkyrie - April 25, 2024, till the end of the Season.

You must complete the following season-long challenges to unlock the Reactive Flatline skin:

Complete all '6 sets' of Legend Unlocked challenges from February 13, 2024 - May 7, 2024.

from February 13, 2024 - May 7, 2024. Send 6 'Free Gifts' to your friends.

to your friends. Collect all Banner Frames from the Season 20 Battle Pass (Level 10 - Level 60)

After you complete the challenges for all six Legends, you will instantaneously unlock the brand-new Flatline Reactive recolor in the game. This item will not be marketable or tradable.

